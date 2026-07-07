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Hong Kong – Red flags raised at Hung Shing Yeh Beach and Tai Po Lung Mei Beach

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Warning raised at Hung Shing Yeh Beach and Tai Po Lung Mei Beach

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Attention TV/radio commentators:

Please transmit the following as quickly as possible:

Here is a product of interest to swimmers.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department revealed today (July 7) that due to huge waves and severe weather condition, warnings have actually been raised at Hung Shing Yeh Beach in Islands District, and Tai Po Lung Mei Beach in Tai Po District. Beachgoers are encouraged not to swim at these beaches.

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