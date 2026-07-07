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Is this Mahesh Babu’s appearance as Lord Rama in Varanasi? Supposed dripped image divides web

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Leslie Atkins
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< time datetime ="2026-07-07T07:15:56.058Z" title ="2026-07-07 07:15"> 07 Jul 2026, 7:15 am

Anticipation for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi is increasing day after day, considered that the filmmaker is likewise continuously making headings for different factors. On Tuesday, the movie has actually triggered disputes online for a totally various factor.

An image of Mahesh Babu outfitted in a saffron dhoti and hanging on to a bow and a quiver of arrows has actually been making the rounds on social networks. Netizens right away started hypothesizing whether the picture has actually been dripped from the sets of VaranasiSome others likewise questioned if the image is genuine or AI-generated.

Simply minutes after the image appeared online, fans started discussing whether it was a real leakage or an AI-generated edit. While some users stated they did incline in either case and were merely delighted about the movie, others mentioned that producing such enjoyment through speculative images had actually ended up being a typical pattern, declaring that Hollywood had actually popularised the method and others were now doing the same.

Numerous users revealed self-confidence that the image was AI-generated. One user declared that the image had actually been modified and was not genuine, while another agreed, stating they did not think it was initial as the beard and long-haired appearance did not look like something director SS Rajamouli would eventually authorize for the character.

Even as the argument over the image’s credibility stayed unsolved, another fan compared the supposed aim to Ranbir Kapoor’s look in Ramayana: Part 1arguing that Mahesh Babu would make a much better representation of Shri Ram.

Formerly, Rajamouli teased the concept of Mahesh playing the function of Lord Rama. “On the first day, when Mahesh came in with Lord Ram’s get-up for the photoshoot, I had goosebumps. I was torn. Mahesh has the charm of Krishna but the calmness of Ram. Still, I was confident. I even set that photo as my wallpaper and then removed it so that no one would see it,” he shared in an interview.

Production on Varanasi is still underway. The movie revives Priyanka Chopra into Indian movie theater after 2019’s The Sky Is PinkShe is playing a character called Mandakini in the movie. On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran represents the primary villain in the movie, called Kumbha.

On the technical front, Varanasi has Academy Award-winning author MM Keeravaani, cinematographer PS Vinod, editor Bikkina Thammiraju, production designers Mohan Nath Bingi and Sandeep Suvarna, and outfit designer Rama Rajamouli. Produced by Dr KL Narayana of Sri Durga Arts and SS Karthikeya of Showing Business, the movie is supposedly set for an April 07, 2027, release in theatres.

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