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Business Is this Mahesh Babu’s appearance as Lord Rama in Varanasi? Supposed dripped image divides web By Leslie Atkins - 34

Upgraded on : < time datetime ="2026-07-07T07:15:56.058Z" title ="2026-07-07 07:15"> 07 Jul 2026, 7:15 am Anticipation for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi is increasing day after day, considered that the filmmaker is likewise continuously making headings for different factors. On Tuesday, the movie has actually triggered disputes online for a totally various factor. An image of Mahesh Babu outfitted in a saffron dhoti and hanging on to a bow and a quiver of arrows has actually been making the rounds on social networks. Netizens right away started hypothesizing whether the picture has actually been dripped from the sets of VaranasiSome others likewise questioned if the image is genuine or AI-generated.

Simply minutes after the image appeared online, fans started discussing whether it was a real leakage or an AI-generated edit. While some users stated they did incline in either case and were merely delighted about the movie, others mentioned that producing such enjoyment through speculative images had actually ended up being a typical pattern, declaring that Hollywood had actually popularised the method and others were now doing the same.

Numerous users revealed self-confidence that the image was AI-generated. One user declared that the image had actually been modified and was not genuine, while another agreed, stating they did not think it was initial as the beard and long-haired appearance did not look like something director SS Rajamouli would eventually authorize for the character.

Even as the argument over the image’s credibility stayed unsolved, another fan compared the supposed aim to Ranbir Kapoor’s look in Ramayana: Part 1arguing that Mahesh Babu would make a much better representation of Shri Ram.