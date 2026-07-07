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Business Lingusamy opens on how Run fared much better than Baba: ‘Even Rajinikanth applauded me …’ By Leslie Atkins - 39

Upgraded on : 07 Jul 2026, 7:24 am After 24 years, Madhavan’s hit movie Run is all set to go back to theatres for a re-release and director N Lingusamy is sentimental in addition to happy about the drama’s go back to the cinema. When the movie launched back in 2002, it was not without its share of debates, partially due to its clash with Rajinikanth’s Baba Speaking at a current press occasion, Lingusamy stated, “Once people knew Baba was coming, they postponed all other films. I requested AM Rathnam sir not to postpone our film. I told him that I will write a handwritten letter to Rajinikanth sir. I am a big fan of him. Audiences were very enthusiastic for Baba‘s release. They didn’t know what was coming.” When the movie launched, and Baba underperformed at package workplace and made combined evaluations from audiences and critics, Lingusamy kept in mind how fans ranged from Rajinikanth’s programs to view his movie. “I personally saw how fans came to watch the ‘Theradi Veethiyile‘ song and the subway fight sequence,” he stated, including how Rajinikanth applauded him after taking a look at the posters of Run

“I remember Rajinikanth sir appreciating me saying the posters were ‘amazing’ for Run. He then went to Bengaluru and enquired about which films are doing well and the response he got was Run. Even after 20 days, it was Run. Once he came back, I went to meet him and meetings with him usually run for hours. I discussed many things with him that day,” he included, calling his movie a “trendsetter.”

“Suddenly you would see male heroes in other movies behaving like Madhavan’s character in Run. Many producers and industry people would ask, ‘Tell me a story like Run.’ They would expect the same from me as well,” he stated.

Run follows Shiva (Madhavan) who attempts to charm Priya (Meera Jasmine), who alerts Shiva to not pursue her. Shiva understands that Priya’s bro is a gangster, which puts him in risk. The remainder of the movie follows the numerous challenges put before Shiva and Priya in their mission to be together. The cast ofRunConsists of Vivek, Raghuvaran, Atul Kulkarni, Anu Hasan, Janaki Sabesh, SN Lakshmi, amongst others.

The movie will be re-released on July 10.