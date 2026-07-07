Lingusamy opens on how Run fared much better than Baba: ‘Even Rajinikanth applauded me …’

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07 Jul 2026, 7:24 am
After 24 years, Madhavan’s hit movie Run is all set to go back to theatres for a re-release and director N Lingusamy is sentimental in addition to happy about the drama’s go back to the cinema. When the movie launched back in 2002, it was not without its share of debates, partially due to its clash with Rajinikanth’s Baba
Speaking at a current press occasion, Lingusamy stated, “Once people knew Baba was coming, they postponed all other films. I requested AM Rathnam sir not to postpone our film. I told him that I will write a handwritten letter to Rajinikanth sir. I am a big fan of him. Audiences were very enthusiastic for Baba‘s release. They didn’t know what was coming.”
When the movie launched, and Baba underperformed at package workplace and made combined evaluations from audiences and critics, Lingusamy kept in mind how fans ranged from Rajinikanth’s programs to view his movie. “I personally saw how fans came to watch the ‘Theradi Veethiyile‘ song and the subway fight sequence,” he stated, including how Rajinikanth applauded him after taking a look at the posters of Run