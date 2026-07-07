SK tes Launches Secure On-Site Shredding Service in Australia, Enabling Digital Data Destruction at Source

SYDNEY, AU, July 6, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – SK tes, an international leader in sustainable innovation lifecycle services, has actually released a brand-new protected on-site shredding service in Australia, extending its information damage abilities to provide enterprise-grade security for hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), and other data-bearing media straight at client places.

The brand-new service enables companies to safely ruin delicate information saved on digital media on-site, getting rid of the threats related to transferring data-bearing innovation properties to other areas. Consumers can witness the physical damage procedure first-hand and get instant accreditation, supporting compliance with stringent information security and audit requirements.

The launch presents devoted mobile shredding ability to the Australian market. SK tes is amongst the very first suppliers in the area to provide ultra-fine particle size shredding of data-bearing gadgets, with the capability of accomplish particle sizes of less than 2mm, together with basic 6mm and 10mm alternatives, developed to satisfy the most strict information security requirements.

With committed mobile shredding lorries in Sydney and Melbourne, SK tes can support high volume drive shredding tasks along with regular safe information damage requires for business, hyperscale information centers, and public sector companies throughout Australia.

SK tes’ on-site drive shredding service has actually been established to deal with growing issues around information security, regulative compliance, and functional threat related to end-of-life storage media. The self-contained mobile systems allow physical damage of data-bearing gadgets consisting of HDDs, SSDs, flash media, and ingrained storage parts, with very little interruption to service operations while keeping a totally auditable chain of custody.

The service is developed to satisfy the requirements of companies dealing with extremely delicate information saved on physical media, consisting of monetary services, health care, federal government, and innovation companies.

Thomas EunGeneral Manager, Australia & & New Zealand at SK tes, stated: “The launch of our on-site drive shredding service in Australia represents a significant milestone in expanding our local capabilities. Our customers are increasingly focused on reducing data risk and maintaining full control over their hard drives and storage devices throughout the destruction process. By bringing secure shredding directly to their facilities, we are enabling them to meet the highest security and compliance standards without compromising operational efficiency.”

The service kinds part of SK tes’ more comprehensive method to enhance its portfolio of worldwide on-site information damage services for information centers and business customers, providing constant, top quality results throughout all areas.

“As data volumes continue to grow and regulatory requirements become more stringent, organizations need trusted partners who can securely destroy data at the source,” statedEric IngebretsenChief Commercial Officer at SK tes. “Our on-site drive-shredding service in Australia extends our global capabilities and reinforces our commitment to providing secure, auditable lifecycle services that protect our customers’ data, reputation, and compliance position.”

The on-site shredding service is completely incorporated with SK tes’ suite of total lifecycle management services, making it possible for consumers to integrate safe damage of hard disks, SSDs, and other media with property healing, redeployment, and sustainable recycling. This guarantees that companies not just reduce information security dangers however likewise optimize worth healing and fulfill ecological and ESG responsibilities through accountable IT property personality and e-waste recycling.

About SK tes:Given that our development in 2005, SK tes, a subsidiary of SK ecoplant, has actually grown to end up being an international leader in sustainable battery recycling and innovation lifecycle services. We supply detailed services for battery recycling, drawing out limited products from utilized batteries at pureness rates high enough that they can be recycled in the production supply chain.

SK tes has more than 40 owned centers throughout 22 nations using unequaled service-level consistency, constant commercials, lower logistics expenses, regional compliance professionals in-region, assistance in regional time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary motion internationally.

To find out more about SK tes and worldwide abilities, please visit our site www.sktes.com.

For press queries please contact:

Kristine Kearney, Senior Global Marketing Manager, kristine.kearney@sktes.com

SOURCE: SK tes



Subject: Press release summary