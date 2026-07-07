West Palm Beach, FL, July 2, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – U.S. Polo Assn. ®, the main sports brand name of the United States Polo Association (USPA), happily marksAmerica’s 250th Anniversarywith an event of the country’s withstanding spirit – one rooted in sport, heritage, and a definitely American sense of design.

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To highlight the connection in between U.S. Polo Assn. and the sport of polo, the brand name isworking together with ESPN on a 30-minute broadcast unique,’ Breakaway: Polo in America. ‘The acclaimed Breakaway Series will produce an unique episode to provide audiences a within take a look at the long history and considerable effect the sport of polo has actually had on America over the previous century. This episode will transmit worldwide on ESPN and on Global Polo’s YouTube.

Established in 1890,the USPA is among the earliest nationwide governing bodies for sport in the United States, and U.S. Polo Assn. brings that tradition forward today as a multi-billion-dollar international brand name motivated by the custom of polo. As the country honors this really unique 250th turning point in 2026, the brand name reviews its deep connection to American sport and the worths that have actually formed both the video game and the country.

“At U.S. Polo Assn., we are proud to represent a sport that has been part of the American story for more than a century,” statedJ. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global,the business that handles the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand name. “As we celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary, it’s a natural moment for our brand to honor both our sports heritage and the enduring spirit of the country, rooted in tradition, defined by resilience, and expressed through sport and style.”

“We are also honored to collaborate with ESPN on a broadcast special highlighting the impact the sport has had on America for over one hundred years,” Prince included.

Throughout its international footprint,U.S. Polo Assn. is marking the event with curated collections and storytelling motivated by timeless American design– including its renowned red, white, and blue color combination and sport-driven style. From retail environments to digital platforms, the brand name will highlight the crossway of heritage and contemporary way of life, bringing the credibility of the sport of polo to countless customers all over the world.

This turning point likewise highlights the brand name’s ongoing worldwide growth, with an existence in more than 190 nations and countless retail places worldwide.While its reach is international, U.S. Polo Assn. stays securely linked to its classic and traditional American design– anchored in the sport of polo and the polo way of life.

The sport of polo waspresented to the United States in 1876starting an abundant American tradition in the sport that quickly encompassed the international phase, consisting ofOlympic competitors in 1924 in ParisToday, the USA Team and the sport of polo continue to be showcased throughout the nation and all over the world through elite global competitors. Current turning points consist of strong efficiencies inFederation of International Polo (FIP) World Championshipcompetitors and credentials rounds, in addition to success in the2024 Paris Games Polo Challenge ™in France, a centennial homage to the Olympic Games where the USA once again beat France.

At the USPA National Polo Centerthe continuous home of polo in the United States, global matches such asXIII Federation of International Polo Zone Playoff video games in between USA vs. Guatemala andU.S.A. vs. Mexicoeven more show the strength of American polo on home grass and internationally. In addition, the USA Team continues to lead in arena polo, highlighted their 2025 win in theII FIP Arena World Polo Championshipenhancing the USA Team’s management and competitive quality throughout all formats of the sport.

More using its renowned heritage, U.S. Polo Assn. just recently introduced itsInternational Polo Shirt Campaign,An Icon Born from the Game ™an effective homage to the renowned golf shirt’s genuine sports origins and its development into among the world’s most long-lasting design basics.

The golf shirt’s start was born upon the polo fields, formed by movement, competitors, and the spirit of the video game for which it was called. From its earliest days, the golf shirt was created with function, used by gamers looking for efficiency on the polo fields. Today,U.S. Polo Assn. commemorates this ageless preferred, not simply as a style product, however as an icon born from sportand continued through generations of gamers and customers all over the world.

The golf shirt is among the most renowned basics, going back over 100 years,significant for its special blend of sport and design. Initially developed with breathable pique knit, a soft collar, and light-weight building and construction to fulfill the needs of competitive sports, it has actually progressed into a classic necessary, appropriate for casual beauty and leisurewear.

U.S. Polo Assn. has actually just recently been called on USA Today’s 2026 Most Trusted Brands list,voted by countless customers throughout America, eventually recognizing the leading 500 highest-scoring brand names throughout numerous markets. This distinguished consumer-driven ranking highlights best-in-class brand names throughout the United States based upon trust, dependability, and total consumer experience. U.S. Polo Assn.’s addition highlights its worldwide momentum and its capability to authentically get in touch with customers through its deep-rooted ties to the sport of polo.

“As an American-based global sports brand, we have a unique role in celebrating this historic moment,” Prince included. “You will see it in our stores, in our product, and in how we tell our story by honoring where we come from while continuing to evolve for the next generation.”

Throughout 2026, U.S. Polo Assn. is supporting essential occasions, collaborations, and storytelling effortsthat emphasize the tradition of polo in the United States, consisting of at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida, among the sport’s premier locations and the focal point of the American polo season.

As America marks 250 years, U.S. Polo Assn. commemorates the long-lasting worths that continue to form both sport and culture – uniting custom, credibility, and an ageless expression of the American spirit.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn.is the main sports brand name of theUnited States Polo Association (USPA),the biggest association of polo clubs and polo gamers in the United States, established in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar international footprint and around the world circulation through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retailers in addition to countless extra points of circulation, U.S. Polo Assn. provides clothing, devices, and shoes for males, ladies, and kids in more than 190 nations worldwide. The brand name sponsors significant polo occasions worldwide, consisting of the U.S. Open Polo Championship ®, held each year at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo competition in the United States. Historical handle ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIn Sports in the Middle East now transmit numerous of the premier polo champions worldwide, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport available to countless sports fans worldwide for the extremely very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has actually just recently been called among USA Today’s Most Trusted Brands and has actually regularly been called among the leading worldwide sports licensors on the planet along with the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand name is being acknowledged worldwide with awards for international development and sport material. Due to its significant success as a worldwide brand name, U.S. Polo Assn. has actually been included in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ in addition to on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, amongst numerous other notable media sources all over the world. For more details, see uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Globalis a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and handles the multi-billion-dollar sports brand name, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global likewise handles the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the around the world leader in polo sport material. To read more, go to globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

For Additional Information, Contact:

Stacey Kovalsky – Vice President, Global PR & & Communications

Phone +001.561.530.5300 – E-mail: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Kaela Drake – Senior PR & & Communications Specialist

Phone +001.561.530.5300 – E-mail: kdrake@uspagl.com

Christine Calcagno – Senior Publicist, ESPN

Email: Christine.B.Calcagno@espn.com

SOURCE:U.S. Polo Assn.



Subject: Press release summary