uKnowva Strengthens its HCM Platform with UVA, an MCP-Powered Conversational AI for Smarter HR Operations

uKnowva HRMS, a leading Human Capital Management (HCM) platform, has introduced UVA (uKnowva’s Virtual Assistant) within its platform, bringing Model Context Protocol (MCP)-powered conversational capabilities to employees and HR teams. Through UVA, users can interact with HR processes using natural language, enabling HR teams to complete routine tasks with a single click while simplifying everyday workflows and making HR processes more intuitive. With this launch, uKnowva is among the early HCM platforms bringing MCP-powered experiences to enterprise HR, reinforcing its AI-first vision.

As organizations move beyond standalone AI applications, there is growing demand for solutions that embed intelligence directly into enterprise workflows while maintaining security, governance, and control. uKnowva prides itself at creating technology that is mindful by keeping data safety and compliances at core.

Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), uKnowva’s new capability securely connects AI assistants with authorized HR data and workflows, enabling contextual interactions and approved actions without compromising organizational access controls. The launch marks another milestone in uKnowva’s AI-first roadmap, focused on helping organizations unlock greater value from their workforce systems through secure and contextual automation. By reducing friction in everyday HR interactions, the capability helps organizations improve productivity, accelerate response times, and enhance workforce experiences at scale.

Commenting on the announcement, Vicky Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, uKnowva, said, “The future of HR lies in making workplace technology more intuitive and accessible. With UVA, we are enabling employees and HR teams to interact with systems using natural language, reducing complexity and improving efficiency. This launch reflects our commitment to embedding AI into everyday workflows to help organizations create more connected, productive, and responsive workplaces.”

The capability allows employees to perform everyday HR activities related to recruitment, leaves, attendance, accessing company policies & information, and even schedule management using simple natural language prompts. As part of its AI ready roadmap, uKnowva has also introduced other AI agents for report and workflow creations which HR teams can leverage to generate reports, access workforce insights, and manage administrative processes more efficiently, reducing manual effort and improving responsiveness across the organization.

By combining real-time enterprise data with contextual interactions, the brand aims to help businesses improve operational efficiency while making workplace technology more accessible and user-friendly.

The launch builds on uKnowva’s continued investments in AI-powered workforce technologies. Looking ahead, the company plans to expand context-aware AI capabilities across its HCM ecosystem to support decision-making, talent management, employee engagement, and workforce productivity.