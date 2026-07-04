It’s the season of funnies. After Pati Patni Aur Woh, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Invite To The Jungleit’s now for Dhamaal 4 to attempt its luck at package workplace. The makers finished the censor procedure before time and in this post, Bollywood Hungama will solely concentrate on the cuts provided to the movie.

EXCLUSIVE: Dhamaal 4 goes through CBFC modifications; particular gestures customized, 7 words changed

Dhamaal 4 was passed with a U/A 13+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie had to go through specific adjustments. The scenes including ‘profane’ hand gestures were appropriately customized and changed in 2 locations.

‘profane’ words were asked to be changed in 7 locations in the movie. On the favorable side, no scene has actually been cut at any point in the movie.

As soon as these modifications were made, the makers of Dhamaal 4 were turned over the censor certificate on July 2. The length of the movie, as pointed out on the certificate, is 143.00 minutes. Simply put, Dhamaal 4 is 2 hours and 23 minutes long.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 revives the franchise’s core cast, consisting of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The ensemble cast likewise includes Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan, including brand-new faces to the funny series.

Dhamaal 4 exists by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films and is a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. It is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Dhamaal 4 releases in movie theaters on July 10.

Check out: Sanjeeda Shaikh calls Adi-Manav the ‘Ultimate vibrant duo’ as she joins their insane experience in Dhamaal 4

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

Tags: Ajay Devgn, Ajay Devgn Films, Anjali Dinesh Anand, Arshad Warsi, CBFC, CBFC (Censor Board Of Film Certification), Censor, Censor Board of Film Certification, Dhamaal 4, Esha Gupta, Indra Kumar, Jaaved Jaaferi, Maruti International, Panorama Studios, Ravi Kishan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh, T-Series Super Cassettes Industries Ltd

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