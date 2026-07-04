Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama Maatrubhumiformerly entitled Fight of Galwanhas actually experienced another difficulty ahead of its theatrical release. According to an NDTV report, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has actually kept the movie’s clearance certificate till more notification, casting unpredictability over its release schedule.

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi deals with hold-up as CBFC keeps clearance certificate regardless of title modification

The movie, influenced by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash in between Indian and Chinese soldiers, was at first slated to launch on April 17, ahead of Eid. The date was later on delayed, with the makers apparently considering an August release around the Independence Day weekend. With the accreditation procedure still pending, the movie is now anticipated to miss out on that release window.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner, Maatrubhumi stars Salman Khan in the function of Colonel Santosh Babu, the commander of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who led Indian soldiers throughout the Galwan Valley fight while carrying out a disengagement arrangement at the border. Chitrangda Singh plays the female lead, while Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia likewise include in critical functions. The movie’s music has actually been made up by Himesh Reshammiya.

The movie had actually currently stimulated debate even before its release. Following the blood circulation of its teaser online, numerous users on the Chinese social networks platform Weibo criticised the task, declaring that it misrepresented the occasions surrounding the Galwan Valley clash.

Previously this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) distanced itself from reports recommending it had actually challenged the movie. Reacting to concerns on the matter, External Affairs Ministry representative Randhir Jaiswal stated, “We comprehend that a movie of this nature is being prepared. Problems relating to filmmaking in India, as you are aware, are cared for by the appropriate authorities. And as far as we are worried, MEA has no function in this or such endeavors.”

Sources had previously showed that the makers had actually altered the title from Fight of Galwan to Maatrubhumiwith associated adjustments being included into the task. “The title of the movie was just recently altered from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi. Modifications are being made appropriately. It is most likely that the release of the movie might be more postponed. It is most likely to be launched in August around the Independence Day weekend,” sources had actually stated.

The teaser for Maatrubhumi was revealed on December 27, 2025, accompanying Salman Khan’s 60th birthday. The star was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandarco-starring Rashmika Mandanna. With the CBFC yet to approve accreditation, the release date of Maatrubhumi now stays unsure.

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More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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