cricexec Launches the Women’s Power 50, the First-Ever List of the Most Influential Women in the Business of Cricket

Nita Ambani Tops the Inaugural List as India Records the Highest Representation of Any Country

Cricexec, the dedicated trade publication for the global cricket industry, today unveiled the inaugural Women’s Power 50, the first-ever list of the 50 most influential women shaping the business of cricket beyond the boundary. The list recognizes executives, owners, administrators, broadcasters, and commercial leaders whose decisions are shaping the future of the global game.

The Women’s Power 50 arrives at a time when women’s cricket continues to reach new milestones on the field, while women are increasingly occupying some of the sport’s most influential leadership positions off it. The annual list is the first dedicated effort to document and celebrate their impact on cricket’s commercial ecosystem.

“The business of cricket is evolving rapidly, and women are playing an increasingly important role in shaping its future across governance, investment, broadcasting, franchise ownership and commercial partnerships. The Women’s Power 50 celebrates those leaders and provides a definitive annual record of the people driving the game forward off the pitch,” said Zee Zaidi, Founder & Publisher, cricexec.

India has the largest representation of any country on the inaugural list, underlining its position as the commercial epicentre of world cricket. Leading the list is Nita Ambani, whose influence across cricket’s most valuable ecosystem secures the No. 1 position.

The Indian contingent also reflects the evolution of cricket’s leadership beyond traditional administration. Among those featured are Preity Zinta and Juhi Chawla, who helped pioneer franchise ownership in the Indian Premier League, alongside Mithali Raj, whose transition from one of the game’s greatest players to an influential voice in cricket’s future reflects the growing role of former athletes in shaping the sport. The list also features renowned broadcasters Sanjana Ganeshan and Mayanti Langer, amongst the most recognisable faces in cricket broadcasting.

Cricket is entering one of the most commercially significant periods in its history, driven by the rapid expansion of franchise leagues, record-breaking media rights deals and the sport’s growing global footprint. The Women’s Power 50 seeks to recognise and celebrate the leaders helping shape the future of cricket beyond the field of play.

The Women’s Power 50 list is compiled by cricexec’s editorial team through an assessment of each candidate’s impact, reach and influence across the global business of cricket. Key highlights of the list: