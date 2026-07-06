Runwal Realty Announces Three Schools Across MMR, Laying the Foundation for Its First Campus in Chembur

As the first milestone in Runwal Realty’s vision of establishing three schools across MMR, the new IB institution is designed to nurture future generations through world-class education.

Long before a community takes shape in brick and stone, it takes root in learning a conviction that sits behind Runwal Realty’s latest endeavor. Runwal Realty has announced its plans to establish three schools across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), in Mulund, Chembur and Thane, with the foundation of its first school now being laid in Chembur. In doing so the company extends that belief into the lives of young learners, investing not simply in a new building, but in the generations who will one day grow within its walls.

Envisioned as far more than a place of instruction, the school is being developed within a calm, green environment where learning extends beyond the classroom. A key highlight of the campus is its 12,000+ sq. ft. playground, offering children ample space for sports, recreation and holistic development. Once complete, the eight-storey building (G+7) is set to become a state-of-the-art landmark and a new icon for Chembur bringing together advanced learning technology, dedicated sports facilities, and contemporary spaces designed for new-age education. It is an ecosystem built to nurture academic excellence, all-round development, and the future leaders who will one day shape the community around them.

Speaking on the occasion, Saurabh Runwal, Runwal Realty, said, “At Runwal Realty, we believe that communities are built on strong foundations, and education is one of the most important pillars of that foundation. The launch of our first school in Chembur reflects our continued commitment to creating meaningful social infrastructure that positively impacts families and future generations. With this addition, we are furthering our vision of making quality education more accessible while contributing to the overall development of the communities we serve.”

More than a neighborhood school, the institution is envisioned to enrich the educational landscape of Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, serving families in and around Chembur and beyond. It is the first of three schools Runwal Realty has planned across Mumbai a commitment that speaks to a long-term vision of weaving quality education into the very fabric of the communities it serves.

This vision sits at the heart of Runwal Realty’s wider philosophy of creating integrated communities mixed-use developments that look beyond the residential and commercial to nurture the social infrastructure that helps families and neighborhoods flourish. As highlighted in the company’s Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), education remains a central pillar of its social impact and community development efforts.