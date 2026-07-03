Hon’ble Maharashtra Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma to Launch India’s Road to the International Abilympics Finland 2027 at Sarthak’s 18th Foundation Day

Government, corporates, academia and industry leaders to unite in Mumbai to prepare India’s largest-ever contingent for the Global Work Skill Olympics for Persons with Disabilities

Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, will inaugurate Sarthak Educational Trust’s 18th Foundation Day on 3 July 2026 at the World Trade Center, Mumbai, where India’s Road to the 11th International Abilympics – Finland 2027 will be officially launched. Organised in collaboration with the National Abilympic Association of India (NAAI), the event marks the beginning of India’s mission to field its largest-ever contingent at the global Work Skill Olympics or Abilympics for Persons with Disabilities, bringing together policymakers, corporate leaders, CSR heads, academia, disability advocates and Persons with Disabilities to strengthen the country’s disability skilling, employment and inclusion ecosystem.

The initiative is supported by Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Tata Power Community Development Trust (TPCDT), Honda India Foundation, Pay Autention, and World Trade Center Mumbai, reflecting a shared commitment between government, industry and civil society to create greater opportunities for Persons with Disabilities through education, skilling, employment and entrepreneurship.

Building on India’s strongest-ever performance at the 10th International Abilympics in Metz, France, where Team India won one Gold, two Silver, three Bronze medals and a Certificate of Excellence, finishing seventh among 27 participating nations, NAAI has launched a nationwide talent identification and training programme for Finland 2027. India now aims to field its largest-ever contingent while competing across the highest number of skill categories in its Abilympics history.

Following regional and national selections, competitors are being prepared across 28 internationally recognised vocational skill categories, including Engineering Design, Photography, Desktop Publishing, Character Designing, Bakery, Patisserie & Confectionery, Restaurant Services, Hairdressing, Massage, Tailoring and many other skills.

To ensure no deserving talent is left behind, NAAI has launched a National Wild Card Talent Search, reaching out to IITs, universities, technical institutions, skilling centres, NGOs, rehabilitation organisations and corporate partners to identify exceptional Persons with Disabilities who may have missed the regional competitions. The initiative also makes a special appeal to persons with neurodiverse conditions, recognising their strengths in technology, digital innovation, creativity, design and precision-based vocations.

A key attraction of the event will be the National Abilympics Skill Exhibition, where 25+ National Abilympics champions will showcase their award-winning skills before policymakers, corporates and industry leaders through live demonstrations across Painting & Waste Reuse, Photography, Crochet, Dress Making, Desktop Publishing, Character Designing, Patisserie & Confectionery and several other internationally benchmarked vocational trades.

The Foundation Day will host five leadership dialogues covering the most pressing issues shaping India’s disability ecosystem: Powering Inclusion: Policy, Partnerships & Purpose; India on the Global Skill Map: The Road to Abilympics Finland 2027; From Ability to Employability: Making Inclusive Hiring Work; Tech4Good & Media Narrative: Building Disability Confidence; and Change-makers – Future Leaders: Leading Change, Transforming Lives.

One of the key policy discussions will focus on the importance of an accurate disability census as the foundation for evidence-based policymaking and inclusive development. Experts will deliberate on strengthening disability data through better training of enumerators and field personnel, while also drawing inspiration from the Election Commission of India’s efforts to make elections more accessible for Persons with Disabilities, reinforcing the need to ensure every eligible Divyang is identified, counted and empowered as an active citizen.

The event will also serve as a national call for greater participation from corporate India. Organisations are being invited to support Team India through sponsorships, mentorship, technology partnerships, industry exposure and specialised training, while educational institutions, universities, NGOs and employers are encouraged to nominate deserving candidates through the Wild Card Selection process.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dr. Jitender Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Sarthak Educational Trust and Secretary General, National Abilympic Association of India, said, “Our vision for Finland 2027 is to send India’s biggest-ever contingent, backed by world-class training, industry mentorship and strong institutional support. Through the Wild Card Talent Search, we are appealing to universities, corporates, NGOs and families to help identify skilled Persons with Disabilities—including persons with neurodiverse conditions—so that no deserving talent is left behind. At the same time, an accurate disability census is critical to ensuring every eligible Divyang is identified, empowered and connected to opportunities. Together, we can build an inclusive India where ability is recognised, nurtured and celebrated.”

Over the past 18 years, Sarthak Educational Trust has emerged as one of India’s leading organisations advancing disability inclusion through education, skilling, employment and advocacy. With a network of 25+ centres, Sarthak has empowered over 100,000 Persons with Disabilities, supported more than 7,000 children through its Early Intervention Programme, developed three digital platforms, and built a collaborative ecosystem of 1,100+ NGO partners and 5,000 corporate partners, expanding access to livelihoods and inclusive opportunities across India.

Expected to bring together leading corporates, policymakers, CSR leaders, educational institutions, NGOs and disability organisations, the Foundation Day will serve as a national platform to strengthen inclusive skilling, employment, accessibility and global competitiveness, while preparing India’s strongest-ever team for the International Abilympics Finland 2027.