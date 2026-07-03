Amazon’s Starlink competitor is almost ready

Amazon has been building up its own Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation for a while now, even calling it Amazon Leo (Low Earth Orbit, get it?). This is inevitably going to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink, which is currently the largest satellite constellation.

Today, Amazon’s VP in charge of Leo, Chris Weber, has just announced that over 390 Leo satellites have been deployed already, which is apparently enough “to support continuous service across initial latitudes”.

He further states that the company has already completed “enough launches for initial service this year”, strongly hinting at the fact that Amazon plans to make Leo generally available as a service before the end of 2026.

If you’re interested in being among the first to try Leo, you can sign up for the waitlist here. Amazon will offer three different receivers for Leo – Nano (7″ by 7″) supporting up to 100Mbps downloads, Pro supporting up to 400Mbps (11″ by 11″), and Ultra supporting up to 1Gbps download speeds (this one is 20″ by 30″).

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