AT&T expands Build-A-Plan to include home internet

Back in May, AT&T launched Build-A-Plan, a new way to customize your wireless plan’s perks and pricing. It seems to have been a success, as the company is now expanding the program to include home internet as well.

The expansion is taking place on July 7. Starting on that day, if you use Build-A-Plan you will be able to add home internet to your plan as well – either AT&T Fiber if it’s available in your area, or, if it’s not, AT&T Internet Air, which basically gives you fixed internet access by using AT&T’s mobile network.

If you use Build-A-Plan and want the cheapest possible option that gives you both wireless service and home internet, that will be $70 per month plus taxes and fees ($35 for the wireless plan which includes unlimited data capped at 2Mbps on 5G and 1.5Mbps on 4G, and $35 for Internet 300 or Internet Air).

Jenifer Robertson, AT&T’s Executive Vice President and General Manager, said:

Customers told us they want connectivity that works together seamlessly and the flexibility to choose what fits their lives. With Build-A-Plan, we’ve already put customers in control of their wireless experience. Now, by making it easier for them to add AT&T Fiber or AT&T Internet Air, we’re giving them even more opportunity to stay connected.

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