Foldable iPhone Ultra production target reportedly climbs to 10 million units

The foldable iPhone, rumored to be called the iPhone Ultra, is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series this September. Ahead of its anticipated launch, a new report claims Apple has placed a production order for around 10 million units.

According to a Nikkei Asia report citing sources familiar with the matter, Apple has asked its suppliers to manufacture around 10 million foldable iPhones in 2026.

Notably, earlier reports suggested that the company was targeting an initial production run of 7 to 8 million units.

The report claims that Apple has asked suppliers to manufacture another 70 million units of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. This would bring the company’s total production target for the new iPhone lineup in 2026 to around 220 million units.

Additionally, the report says Apple has instructed some suppliers to prepare for extra orders of up to 85 million units in the second half of 2026. The company has reportedly also asked them to reserve certain iPhone 17 components for the upcoming iPhone 18 series.

The Apple iPhone Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be announced on September 8. As per rumors, the foldable iPhone is said to start around $2,500 and cost up to $3,000 for higher storage.

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