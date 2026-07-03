Samsung Galaxy Glasses emerge in new leaked video

We’ve already seen leaked renders and additional details about Samsung’s Galaxy Glasses. We now have our best look yet thanks to an official-looking video shared by the folks over at SamMobile.

The 27-second clip goes over the key design elements of the Galaxy Glasses, including their square lenses and touch-sensitive area on the right temple. We can also spot an LED indicator on the right and a camera on the other side.

The video also showcases their power button which will be placed on the right temple. While we don’t get additional details, this is one of our best looks yet at Samsung’s first Android XR smart glasses. They are expected to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chipset alongside Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The glasses allegedly have a 155 mAh battery, a 12MP camera using the Sony IMX681 sensor, directional speakers, and a weight of about 50g. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Glasses at its next Unpacked event in London on July 22.

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