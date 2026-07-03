Apple is considering risky alternative RAM suppliers amidst memory crunch

The ongoing memory chip crisis is forcing companies to scramble with new ideas to procure their desired RAM quantities, and Apple is apparently considering a risky move. According to a new Bloomberg News report, Cupertino is currently in talks with two Chinese companies, ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) and Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC), but there’s a small issue.

Both companies are currently on the United States Department of Defense Section 1260H list and are characterized as “entities identified as Chinese military companies”. While doing business with companies on the 1260H list is not illegal, it does bring political backlash and potential regulatory danger for Apple.

Tim Cook at WWDC 23

According to Bloomberg News, outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook is in ongoing talks (read lobbying) trying to appeal to the Trump administration and the Commerce Department in order to avoid any potential repercussions for Apple.

Source (paywall)