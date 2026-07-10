LTM Recognized as a Global Leader in ISG Provider Lens®—Snowflake Ecosystem Partners 2026

LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises, has been recognized as a Global Leader in the ISG Provider Lens®—Snowflake Ecosystem Partners 2026 across two strategic service categories: Modernization and AI/ML Enablement Services and Managed Data and Optimization Services.

The recognition highlights LTM’s ability to help enterprises modernize data estates, operationalize AI at scale, and optimize Snowflake environments through engineering-led transformation, industry-focused innovation, and intelligent managed services. The ‘Leader’ positioning reflects LTM’s strength in delivering end-to-end Snowflake capabilities that accelerate business value realization across data modernization, AI enablement, governance, observability, and optimization.

Why LTM Stands Out:

AI-driven Data Foundations: Enabling organizations to operationalize AI through Snowflake-native capabilities, platform engineering, and responsible AI deployment.

Enabling organizations to operationalize AI through Snowflake-native capabilities, platform engineering, and responsible AI deployment. Engineering-led Modernization: Accelerating transformation with proven migration frameworks, automation assets, and industry-focused accelerators.

Accelerating transformation with proven migration frameworks, automation assets, and industry-focused accelerators. Industry-centric Innovation: Delivering domain-focused solutions across industries to address business challenges through data and AI.

Delivering domain-focused solutions across industries to address business challenges through data and AI. Automation, Observability and FinOps Excellence: Driving continuous optimization through intelligent operations, proactive monitoring, and cost governance.

Driving continuous optimization through intelligent operations, proactive monitoring, and cost governance. Snowflake Ecosystem Leadership: Bringing together deep Snowflake expertise, innovation-led go-to-market strategies, and strong ecosystem collaboration.

“LTM’s strength lies in its ability to translate Snowflake’s rapidly evolving platform capabilities into operational enterprise solutions. Its growing emphasis on engineering frameworks, AI-enabled delivery, and domain-led solution development reflects a practice that is increasingly focused on helping enterprises operationalize and adopt Snowflake capabilities” said Gowtham Sampath, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst, ISG.

“We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens® Snowflake Ecosystem Partners 2026 report. This recognition reflects our commitment to helping clients build data foundations, accelerate AI adoption, and maximize value from their Snowflake investments,”said Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer, LTM.

As enterprises increasingly prioritize AI adoption and data foundations, LTM continues to invest in Snowflake-powered capabilities, accelerators, and solutions that help organizations build scalable, governed, and AI-ready data ecosystems.

For more insights, read the full ISG Provider Lens® Snowflake Ecosystem Partners 2026 report here.