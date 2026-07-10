BIMTECH Advances Zero-Plastic Waste Campus movement with Bisleri International ‘s ‘Bottles for Change’ CSR Initiative

Strengthening its commitment to sustainability and responsible environmental stewardship, Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Greater Noida, has partnered with Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. under the company’s flagship CSR initiative, ‘Bottles for Change’, to promote responsible plastic waste management and recycling across its campus.

The partnership was formalised through the signing of a Letter of Association (LoA) by Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, and Mr. Vidya Bhooshan Singh, CSR Regional Manager – North, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. The initiative will be spearheaded by the Centre for Sustainability and CSR at BIMTECH. The initiative was coordinated by Dr. Reeti Kulshreshtha, Chairperson, Centre for Sustainability & CSR, BIMTECH and members of the centre, Dr. Anupama Singh and Dr. Aanchal Gupta.

As part of the collaboration, BIMTECH aims to develop a zero-plastic waste campus by encouraging responsible plastic usage, segregation at source, and scientific recycling practices. The initiative will engage students, faculty, staff, and the wider campus community through awareness programmes designed to promote responsible disposal of plastic and reinforce the principles of a circular economy.

Under the partnership, Bisleri International will provide training to housekeeping personnel, students, faculty, and staff on responsible plastic waste management while ensuring that collected plastic is regularly channelled for recycling. The company will also provide periodic updates on the quantity of plastic collected and recycled.

The initiative is expected to benefit the entire BIMTECH community by embedding sustainable waste management practices into everyday campus life. Its success will be measured through progress towards the institute’s goal of becoming a zero-plastic waste campus, alongside increased awareness, improved segregation practices, and greater participation in recycling efforts.

Beyond environmental benefits, the partnership seeks to encourage behavioural change by fostering a sustainability mindset among future business leaders. Students will also have opportunities to participate in awareness campaigns organised by Bisleri International, enabling them to gain practical exposure to community engagement and environmental stewardship.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, said, “At BIMTECH, sustainability is central to our institutional vision of developing responsible leaders for tomorrow. Our partnership with Bisleri International’s ‘Bottles for Change’ initiative enables us to integrate environmental responsibility into campus life while providing our students with opportunities to translate sustainability principles into meaningful action.”

Mr. Vidya Bhooshan Singh, CSR Regional Manager – North, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, “‘Bottles for Change’ is designed to drive awareness and inspire responsible plastic waste management through collective action. Our collaboration with BIMTECH reflects our commitment to empowering educational institutions to build sustainable habits, promote recycling, and nurture environmentally conscious future leaders.”

Through this partnership, BIMTECH reinforces its commitment to advancing sustainable campus practices while contributing to India’s transition towards a circular economy through responsible plastic waste management and environmental awareness.