Adani Gangavarm Port supports Community Development Initiatives

Adani Gangavaram Port, India’s deepest and one of the most modern ports in India, continues its commitment to community development and social responsibility through impactful CSR initiatives aimed at improving public infrastructure and promoting public health. As part of this, a ceremony marking community development works was held at Jallaripallipalem in the esteemed presence of Shri Palla Srinivasa Rao, Hon’ble MLA, Gajuwaka Constituency, Government of Andhra Pradesh, along with representatives from Adani Gangavaram Port management.

As part of the programme, the commemorative Shilaphalakam was jointly unveiled by the dignitaries, senior officials from the Port and Adani Foundation, in the presence of village leaders and community members. On the same occasion, two RO (Reverse Osmosis) water plants were inaugurated at GVMC Ground, Gangavaram, and ZPHS School, Gangavaram. These facilities are expected to enhance access to safe and potable drinking water for the local community and school children.

The port expanded its clean water access network in nearby villages, including Jalari Pallipalem and Dibbapalem, ensuring steady supply of potable water to fishermen and local families. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from village representatives and community members, reflecting Adani Gangavaram Port’s continued commitment to community development and social welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Palla Srinivasa Rao, Hon’ble MLA, Gajuwaka Constituency, emphasized that community development is possible through improved infrastructure and education. He further reiterated the importance of strengthening educational and infrastructure facilities in coordination with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and corporate partners such as Adani Foundation.

Speaking on the initiatives, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said, “We are proud to contribute meaningfully to the communities around us. Whether it is road safety or healthcare, we are dedicated to building a safer, healthier society through sustained CSR efforts. We thank our teams and community partners for their unwavering support.”