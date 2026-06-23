Fiserv Appoints Pratip Banerji to General Manager of India and South Asia

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced the appointment of Pratip Banerji as General Manager for India and South Asia. In this expanded role, Pratip will lead the Fiserv client franchise in India and across South Asia, driving growth and advancing the delivery of innovative banking, financial solutions and payments solutions to financial institutions and fintech players.

Pratip brings more than 35 years of leadership experience across banking, payments and technology. For over the past eight years, he has led—and will continue to lead—Fiserv’s Financial Solutions business in India and Sri Lanka, where the company is a market leader in issuer processing. Under his leadership, Fiserv supports nine of the top twelve banks in India with a unified, enterprise account-processing platform spanning payment cards, loans, prepaid products, and commercial card solutions.

“Pratip brings deep market insights, proven leadership and a strong focus on client partnerships, qualities that are critical as we continue to scale our business across India and South Asia,” said Andrew Gelb, Chief Operating Officer of Financial Solutions at Fiserv. “This region remains a key growth area for Fiserv, and Pratip’s leadership will further accelerate innovation while strengthening our presence across the products, solutions and services we offer in an all-important India market.”