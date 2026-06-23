SMK Helmets and ABC India Celebrate India’s Riding Community at World Motorcycle Day 2026

Showcases upcoming innovations with exclusive Preview of Ares Helmet and Infinity Rush Riding Jacket

India’s premier performance helmet brand, SMK Helmets, strengthened its engagement with India’s rapidly growing motorcycling community by partnering with World Motorcycle Day India 2026 as the Official Helmet Partner. Held in Bengaluru in partnership with the Association of Biking Community (ABC) India, the event brought together motorcycle enthusiasts, touring groups, and riding communities from across South India to celebrate the spirit of riding and responsible motorcycling.

The partnership reflects SMK Helmets continued focus on fostering deeper connections with riders while promoting a culture of safety, performance, and innovation. As one of India’s most active motorcycling hubs, Bengaluru provided an ideal platform for the brand to engage directly with enthusiasts and understand the evolving needs of the riding community.

Celebrating a Thriving Riding Culture

Organized in association with ABC India, a leading rider-led community platform, the event served as a meeting ground for riders from diverse backgrounds, ranging from long-distance tourers and adventure riders to daily enthusiasts. The gathering highlighted the growing influence of community-driven motorcycling and reinforced the importance of safety, camaraderie, and shared experiences within the riding ecosystem.

Through its participation, SMK Helmets engaged with riders, exchanged insights on evolving riding preferences, and strengthened its connection with one of India’s most active motorcycling communities.

Showcasing the Future of Rider-Focused Innovation

The event also provided SMK with an opportunity to showcase its expanding portfolio of premium riding solutions. Riders received an exclusive preview of the upcoming SMK Ares helmet, alongside the Infinity Rush riding jacket which comes with CE Level A certification.

The Infinity Rush jacket marks a significant milestone in SMK’s evolution as a comprehensive riding solutions brand. Unlike other import heavy competition, the Brand has conceptualized, developed, and manufactured the jacket in-house. It reflects the brand’s commitment to delivering products that embody its core principles of safety, quality, vertical integration, and rider-centric design.

Attendees also benefited from exclusive event offers and opportunities to interact with the SMK team, enabling the brand to engage directly with riders and gather valuable feedback from the community.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Aditya Verma, General Manager – Sales and Marketing, Studds Accessories Ltd., said, “The riding community has been at the heart of SMK’s journey, inspiring us to continuously innovate and elevate rider experiences. Our association with ABC India and World Motorcycle Day 2026 is a celebration of the passion, camaraderie, and spirit that define motorcycling. Events like these provide an invaluable opportunity to connect directly with riders, understand their evolving needs, and strengthen the culture that unites motorcycling enthusiasts across the country. As we continue to expand our premium portfolio and enter new product categories, our focus remains on delivering world class safety, innovation, performance, and trusted riding solutions for enthusiasts in India and across global markets.”

Building Stronger Connections with Riders

For SMK Helmets, community engagement remains a critical pillar of its brand strategy. By participating in events that bring riders together, the brand continues to strengthen its understanding of evolving consumer needs while promoting responsible riding practices and safer motorcycling experiences.

SMK continues to expand its footprint through innovation, rider engagement, and strategic partnerships. Initiatives such as World Motorcycle Day India 2026 further reinforce the brand’s mission of supporting riders at every stage of their journey while contributing to the growth of India’s vibrant motorcycling culture.