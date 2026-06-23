INALSA Reinvents Air Frying with SteelChef DW5.5’s Stainless-Steel Design and Advanced Cooking Tech

Building on the momentum of the category expansion, INALSA introduces the SteelChef DW5.5, bringing food-grade stainless steel interiors to the air frying experience.

INALSA, one of India’s established home appliances brands, has announced the launch of the SteelChef DW5.5 Air Fryer. With an MRP of ₹13,999, the product is currently available exclusively on Amazon at a special launch price of ₹5,999, offering consumers savings of up to 60%. As consumers become more mindful of the materials used in everyday cooking, stainless steel continues to remain a trusted choice in Indian kitchens. Long valued for its durability and familiarity, the material is now influencing appliance preferences as well, with more households seeking stainless steel components in products they use regularly.

Following the launch of the Nutri Fry DuoSlim, INALSA has expanded its air fryer portfolio with the introduction of the SteelChef DW5.5, bringing a new focus on material innovation to the category. The appliance offers a 5.5-litre cooking capacity suited to everyday family meal preparation and is powered by a 1600W heating system that supports eight cooking functions, including frying, baking, grilling, and roasting. These modes allow households to prepare a wide range of dishes using significantly less oil than conventional frying methods. For greater cooking control, the appliance features adjustable temperature settings from 80°c to 200°c alongside a variable timer that runs up to 60 minutes.

The appliance incorporates an SS304 food-grade stainless steel cooking pan and stainless steel separators across all contact areas, ensuring that every surface involved in the cooking process is made from a material with a well-established record in Indian kitchens. Unlike coated cooking surfaces, which can raise durability and reliability concerns over extended use, SS304 stainless steel maintains its integrity across repeated cooking cycles, offering a more dependable interior environment for daily meal preparation.

Built around this growing material awareness, the INALSA SteelChef DW5.5 air fryer brings SS304 food-grade stainless steel into the cooking chamber itself, placing a trusted material at the centre of the cooking experience rather than treating it as an exterior finish.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Jitendra Chauhan, CEO of INALSA, said: “The strong response to our DuoSlim Air Fryer reinforced a growing consumer focus on healthier lifestyles and smarter cooking solutions. As these expectations evolve, we felt there was an opportunity to create a product that combines modern technology with trusted materials. Air fryers have transformed everyday cooking, but the materials used inside them have largely remained unchanged. With the SteelChef DW5.5, we have brought SS304 stainless steel into the heart of the cooking experience, delivering a solution that is modern, convenient, and designed for everyday use.”

Further supporting ease of use, the SteelChef DW5.5 includes a clear cook viewing window that allows users to monitor the cooking process during the cycle without opening the basket and disrupting internal heat circulation. An intelligent touch control panel provides straightforward access to all cooking settings and functions

With the SteelChef DW5.5, INALSA brings together trusted materials, reduced-oil cooking, and everyday cooking convenience in a single appliance, reflecting a broader understanding that what food touches during cooking matters just as much as how it is cooked.