Sandwizzaa Strengthens Industry Leadership with Triple Win at Swiggy Restaurant Awards and Recognition at FCI Food Connoisseurs India Awards 2026

Sandwizzaa, one of India’s leading homegrown sandwich and quick-service restaurant brands, has added another milestone to its growth journey, securing the #1 position across three categories at the Swiggy Restaurant Awards — Best Subs & Sandwiches, Local Gems, and Bolt — while also being recognized with the Best Customer Experience – QSR award at the FCI Food Connoisseurs India Awards 2026.

The dual recognition underscores Sandwizzaa’s growing popularity among consumers and its commitment to delivering exceptional food quality, memorable customer experiences, and seamless service across channels. Driven by customer preferences and ordering trends, the Swiggy Restaurant Awards celebrate the brand’s excellence across product innovation, customer loyalty, and delivery efficiency, while the FCI recognition acknowledges its focus on creating a superior customer experience in the highly competitive quick-service restaurant segment.

Over the years, Sandwizzaa has built its reputation through quality ingredients, consistent taste, menu innovation, and a customer-centric approach. Its emphasis on delivering a superior dining experience across both dine-in and delivery channels has helped establish the brand as a preferred choice among consumers seeking convenient yet satisfying meal options.

Further reinforcing its contribution to the evolving food service industry, Pankaj Sharma, Director, Sandwizzaa, was invited as a panel speaker at the FCI Food Connoisseurs India Conference 2026, where he participated in a discussion on “The Profitability Stack for Modern Restaurants – Decoding the Economics Behind Sustainable Success, Franchising & Expansion in the F&B Landscape.” The session brought together prominent leaders from across the hospitality and restaurant ecosystem to discuss strategies shaping the future of the industry.

Adding to this, Pankaj Sharma, Director, Sandwizzaa, said, “The recognitions come at a time when India’s food delivery and quick-service restaurant sectors continue to witness strong growth, fuelled by changing consumer lifestyles and increasing demand for convenience, innovation, and quality. As Sandwizzaa continues to expand its footprint and strengthen its offerings, the brand remains committed to elevating customer experiences while driving sustainable growth across markets.

The achievements mark another significant milestone in Sandwizzaa’s journey and reflect the trust and support of its customers, franchise partners, employees, and delivery partners who have contributed to the brand’s continued success.”