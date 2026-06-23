TallyPrime 7.1 Introduces TallyIra and Enhanced Personalisation for Modern Businesses

~New release brings AI-powered document automation, deeper invoice personalisation, and expands Connected Banking with ICICI Bank~

Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd., India’s leading business automation software provider, today announced the launch of TallyPrime Release 7.1, introducing TallyIra, the company’s first AI-powered capability built into TallyPrime. The release also brings enhanced invoice personalisation capabilities, helping businesses modernise their operations while presenting a more professional and distinctive identity.

The first capability under TallyIra, Docs by Ira, uses AI to read business documents and convert them into accounting transactions within TallyPrime. Businesses can upload documents through desktop, mobile, or WhatsApp, allowing the software to automatically extract information and create GST-compliant entries.

By automating one of the most time-consuming aspects of business operations, it helps businesses modernise workflows, improve responsiveness, and reduce manual effort by up to 80%. Designed around Tally’s principles of flexibility and reliability, the capability adapts to user preferences while ensuring businesses remain in complete control of every transaction.

The release also introduces a substantially enhanced invoice personalisation experience, enabling businesses to create invoices that reflect their unique identity while maintaining the trust and credibility associated with a Tally invoice. With a range of modern, customisable invoice templates, businesses can personalise invoices with logos, signatures, watermarks, and business-specific information, allowing them to express their brand in a way that is uniquely their own. The result is an invoice that reflects both the business’s identity and Tally’s consistency, professionalism, and credibility.

As part of the launch, TallyPrime partnered with ICICI Bank to expand its Connected Banking capabilities. Through this integration, TallyPrime users, who are current account holders at ICICI Bank, can seamlessly manage their banking and accounting activities within a single and secure environment. They can access live account balances and bank statements, receive transaction updates, initiate and manage payments, streamline reconciliation, and manage banking operations without needing to switch between multiple platforms. This partnership helps businesses to save time, reduce errors, and gain real-time visibility into their finances.

Commenting on the launch, Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions, said, “For nearly four decades, our focus has been on building technology that adapts to businesses, not the other way around. As AI becomes part of everyday business operations, its role should be to make businesses more flexible, efficient, and responsive while preserving the reliability and control they depend on. With TallyIra, we are embedding intelligence into business workflows to reduce effort and simplify complexity. Combined with deeper personalisation and a more connected ecosystem, TallyPrime 7.1 helps businesses modernise operations while presenting their unique identity more professionally.”

TallyPrime Release 7.1 will be available to all existing TallyPrime customers with an active license.