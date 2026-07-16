The teaser of Eethawhich was connected with Mixed drink 2has actually got a rocking reaction and it has actually considerably improved the buzz for the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer. The movie was arranged for a release on August 28 however it looks like the much-awaited duration flick may not get here that day, Bollywood Hungama has actually found out.

SCOOP: Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha will not get here on August 28; most likely to be preponed or delayed

A source informed Bollywood Hungama“The manufacturers– Maddock Films– are questioning whether to prepone the release or hold off. It is clear that they do not prepare to bring the movie on the initial release date– August 28. In a couple of days, they are anticipated to make a main statement on the modification of release date. “

Till recently, as lots of as 4 movies were arranged to launch in the recently of August. The very first movie to reserve the desirable slot was Khosla Ka Ghosla 2Like the much-loved very first part, the follow up stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma and others. Later on, makers of The Vvan Revealed that they would get here on the exact same date– August 28. Recently, the makers of the Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer revealed that the jungle experience flick will now get here in movie theaters on September 25.

On June 21, it was revealed that a person of the year’s most-awaited movies, Harmful: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Upswould get here in movie theaters on Wednesday, August 26. With 4 movies arranged for the exact same week, it was extensively anticipated that a minimum of a couple of them would move, as such a congested clash was not likely.

The source stated, “There is chatter in the trade that the manufacturers of Eetha wish to prevent a clash with Hazardousand it might be a reasonable choice. Both movies are anticipated to be significant box-office entertainers, while Eetha has the prospective to take pleasure in a remarkable run in Maharashtra. In case of a clash, business of both movies might get divided in this vital market.”

Eetha functions Shraddha Kapoor in the function of famous Marathi Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Directed by Laxman Utekar of Chhaava (2025) popularity, the movie likewise stars Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

It now stays to be seen whether Eetha‘s release will be advanced or pressed. If preponed, could it get here throughout the Independence Day weekend? Another possibility is August 7, though Maddock Films’ Prahaar is presently set up for that date and might need to relocate to accommodate EethaIf delayed, the movie might get here at some point in September. In the meantime, only time will inform which date the makers ultimately pick.

Check Out: Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha triggers title row: NCP and Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s household look for title modification

More Pages: Eetha Box Office Collection

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