Who is Jadyn Fielder? Boy of MLB star signs up with Astros after Lance McCullers Jr trade

The Houston Astros have actually included a possibility with a popular baseball pedigree after obtaining Jadyn Fielder from the Milwaukee Brewers in the trade including veteran pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.[ 19659002]< source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Jadyn Fielder, 21, is the son of former MLB All-Star Prince Fielder. (via X)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/15/400x225/Jadyn_Fielder_1784147564257_1784147573349_41f53174-c477-46f7-812d-efa1bdd97d53.jpg"alt ="Jadyn Fielder, 21, is the son of former MLB All-Star Prince Fielder. (via X)"title ="Jadyn Fielder, 21, is the son of former MLB All-Star Prince Fielder. (via X)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Jadyn Fielder, 21, is the kid of previous MLB All-Star Prince Fielder.( through X)

Fielder, 21, is the kid of previous MLB All-Star Prince Fielder and the grand son of three-time All-Star Cecil Fielder. The minors outfielder was sent out to Houston as part of the offer that saw the Astros trade McCullers, pitcher Colton Gordon and money factors to consider to Milwaukee, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The relocation was mostly deemed a salary-related deal for Houston, which was aiming to decrease the staying expense of McCullers ‘five-year, $ 85 million agreement extension.

Who is Jadyn Fielder? Jadyn Fielder is a left-handed striking outfielder in the Astros company who got in expert baseball after going undrafted in 2024. He later on signed with the Brewers and started his minors profession.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Fielder played high school baseball at TNXL Academy in Ocoee, Florida.

Noted at 6-foot-1, he has actually mainly played left field however has actually likewise hung around at 2nd base and as a designated player throughout his minors profession.

His baseball background originates from among the sport’s widely known households.

His daddy, Prince Fielder, was a six-time MLB All-Star and played 12 seasons in the big leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers. Prince was understood for his power striking and ended up amongst the leading 4 in MVP ballot 3 times throughout his profession.

Check out: Dodgers White House go to schedule: How MLB champs discovered a window to keep the champion custom alive

His grandpa, Cecil Fielder, was likewise a standout MLB slugger. The previous very first baseman and designated player was a three-time All-Star and played 13 seasons in the majors with groups consisting of the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.

Both Prince and Cecil Fielder completed their MLB professions with 319 crowning achievement, according to the Houston Chronicle.

What are Jadyn Fielder’s statistics? Fielder invested the 2025 season playing 48 video games in rookie-level baseball, where he tape-recorded a. 268/.426/.870 slash line, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Throughout the 2026 season, he bet the Brewers’ Single-A affiliate, the Wilson (North Carolina) group. Through 45 video games, Fielder tape-recorded a. 233/.415/.398 slash line, in addition to 3 crowning achievement, 23 RBIs, 34 runs scored and 10 taken bases throughout 176 plate looks, CBS Sports reported.

Check out: Why did Phillies star Zack Wheeler decrease MLB All Star video game invite? Discussed

He likewise drew 33 strolls while setting out 43 times.

The Astros noted Fielder as an outfielder after obtaining him, although he has actually likewise seen time at other positions in the minors.