Who is Anthony Gordon’s sweetheart Annie Keating? Fulfill the England star’s partner and moms and dads

As England deals with Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final in Atlanta, Georgia, Anthony Gordon scored for the Three Lions in the 55th minute at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, making ball game 1-0. While fans are amused by the footballers on the pitch, attention has actually likewise turned to who is cheering them on from the stands. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Anthony Gordon's girlfriend Annie Keating. (Getty Images via AFP)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/15/400x225/Gordon_1784146891835_1784146891960_071e5f6d-acde-46bc-9382-3e7d8a3ed721_1784147193181_9322f8da-068d-41c8-844c-de82fb36d654.jpg"alt ="Anthony Gordon's girlfriend Annie Keating. (Getty Images via AFP)"title ="Anthony Gordon's girlfriend Annie Keating. (Getty Images via AFP)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Anthony Gordon’s sweetheart Annie Keating. (Getty Images by means of AFP)

Who is Annie Keating? Annie Keating is the sweetheart of England football gamer Anthony Gordon. The couple are exceptionally subtle when it pertains to their relationship, with Annie picking to stay far from the spotlight, according to Grazia.

Her precise age isn’t understood, however offered she matured with Anthony, it’s believed she’s of a comparable age to the 25-year-old footballer.

According to reports online pointed out by Grazia, Annie Keating is an expert makeup artist.

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Annie Keating and Anthony Gordon matured together in Liverpool and were youth buddies. They began dating as teens, and Annie has actually supported Anthony throughout his football profession, from his time at Everton to betting England at the World Cup, according to Grazia.

In November 2023, Annie and Anthony invited their very first kid together. The couple share a child, who will turn 2 this year and have actually selected to keep his name personal.

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Gordon’s Parents, Siblings and Family Roots Born upon February 24, 2001, in Liverpool, England, Gordon was raised by his moms and dads, Keith and Nadine Gordon, who played a big function in assisting him end up being an expert footballer, according to Athlon Sports.

His dad, Keith, played a huge function in establishing his abilities. When Anthony was a kid, Keith hung a tire from a goalpost in the yard, motivating him to consistently shoot through the opening to enhance his precision and ending up.

Gordon is the earliest of 3 bros, with more youthful bros Brandon and Reuben. He likewise has Irish and Scottish heritage and the Scottish Football Association attempted to hire him in his youth. Gordon picked to represent England, the nation of his birth, according to Athlon Sports.