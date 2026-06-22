Thailand link under lens in 3.65-cr hydroponic marijuana bust; 4 kept in Gautam Buddh Nagar

A UP Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) operation on Sunday revealed what private investigators presume is a layered drug-trafficking network that utilized a Thailand supply link, regional carriers and SUVs to move premium hydroponic marijuana into the domestic market. Among the detained males apparently informed detectives that he got in the trade while still a trainee to money his individual expenditures, senior authorities stated in a press note provided in Lucknow. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="A case has been registered at Knowledge Park police station under sections 8, 20 and 60 of the NDPS Act. Investigators are now examining the racket’s supply chain, financing trail and local distribution network, officials said. (For representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/21/400x225/A-case-has-been-registered-at-Knowledge-Park-polic_1782062504009.jpg"alt ="A case has been registered at Knowledge Park police station under sections 8, 20 and 60 of the NDPS Act. Investigators are now examining the racket’s supply chain, financing trail and local distribution network, officials said. (For representation)"title ="A case has been registered at Knowledge Park police station under sections 8, 20 and 60 of the NDPS Act. Investigators are now examining the racket’s supply chain, financing trail and local distribution network, officials said. (For representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> A case has actually been signed up at Knowledge Park police headquarters under areas 8, 20 and 60 of the NDPS Act. Private investigators are now analyzing the racket’s supply chain, funding path and regional circulation network, authorities stated. (For representation)

4 supposed traffickers were apprehended near Knowledge Park in Gautam Buddh Nagar, and 3.650 kg of OG/THC hydroponic marijuana buds– a costly type of marijuana valued at around 3.65 crore in the unlawful market– was taken, according to the ANTF. The firm likewise recuperated a Mahindra Thar Roxx, a Scorpio, 4,00,500 in money, 4 iPhones, an Android handset, and identity and banking files.

A case has actually been signed up at Knowledge Park police headquarters under areas 8, 20 and 60 of the NDPS Act. Private investigators are now taking a look at the racket’s supply chain, funding path and regional circulation network, authorities stated.

Throughout interrogation, private investigators stated among the implicated, Pranay Pushp, declared he started offering marijuana while studying to fulfill individual expenditures. He apparently entered contact with Yuvraj Chaudhary and Shashank Shahi, who, in addition to another partner, Rohan Chaudhary, were associated with acquiring and dispersing premium narcotic compounds.

According to the ANTF, the group’s access to hydroponic marijuana might have been assisted in through a Thailand connection. Officers discovered that members of Shashank’s household reside in Thailand which he took a trip there regularly, an information now being taken a look at as a possible procurement path. Detectives presume the contraband was sourced through foreign links, brought into the network through relied on handlers and dispersed amongst regional partners for onward sale.

Private investigators think Pranay operated as a downstream receiver and seller within the network. He supposedly informed interrogators that he acquired the contraband from the other implicated and offered it onwards. On the day of the arrest, he had actually supposedly shown up in a Mahindra Thar to gather a consignment when ANTF workers obstructed the group before the shipment might occur.

That information has actually led private investigators to presume a pickup-and-redistribution design instead of separated belongings. In such a plan, one set of implicated manages sourcing and transport while another gets the narcotic consignment for additional supply to regional purchasers, developing layers in between the initial source and the street-level market. Using 2 SUVs is likewise being taken a look at as part of the supposed operating technique, with private investigators believing that the automobiles were utilized to transfer and exchange the contraband while enabling the implicated to cross districts without bring in instant suspicion.

Detectives stated the seizure of 3.650 kg of OG/THC buds worth around 3.65 crore recommends the implicated were supposedly handling a specific niche however rewarding market accommodating high-paying customers instead of running simply as small-time peddlers. The healing of 4 lakh in money, numerous smart devices and debit cards has even more strengthened suspicion that the network had a structured system for interaction, collection and motion of profits.

The interrogation of the 4 implicated has actually yielded what authorities referred to as helpful and actionable leads, triggering the ANTF to pursue both forward and backwards linkages of the racket. Detectives are attempting to develop who sourced the hydroponic marijuana, how it was brought into the state, where it was saved, who funded the consignments, and to whom the taken stock was indicated to be provided.

The detained implicated have actually been recognized as Pranay Pushp, Yuvraj Chaudhary and Shashank Shahi and Rohan Chaudhary. The 4 were detained from the cut leading from Noida towards the Yamuna Expressway under the limitations of Knowledge Park police headquarters in Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate.

Authorities stated the probe is continuous and more arrests are possible as private investigators take a look at the network’s foreign and domestic links.