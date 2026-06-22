Great news for Students! CBSE starts phased release of Class 12 re-verification outcomes; check information

According to the Board’s most current statement on the social networks platform X, more than 87%of the overall applications have actually currently been processed and stated on DigiLocker since June 21, 2026.



The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE )on Sunday has actually started launching the results of the Class 12 Verification of Marks and Re-evaluation procedure in a phased way, marking an essential upgrade for countless trainees waiting for modified outcomes.

According to the Board’s newest statement on the social networks platform X, more than 87% of the overall applications have actually currently been processed and stated on DigiLocker since June 21, 2026.

The Board specified that the staying outcomes will be launched in Phase II, which will be finished in batches over the coming days. CBSE ensured that the whole procedure is being performed in an organized and time-bound way and will be concluded soon. Trainees have actually been recommended to frequently examine their application status on the main DigiLocker website at results.digilocker.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 12 outcomes for the 2026 evaluations were initially stated on May 13, 2026, for around 17.69 lakh prospects throughout the nation. Following the statement, trainees who were not pleased with their marks had actually made an application for confirmation of marks and re-evaluation of response scripts, which are now being processed in phases.

< blockquote contenteditable ="false" height ="400" id ="PL_blockquote_block-mqo07u80-sx1cveaa-n0aryzt6" width ="600"> < p dir ="ltr"lang ="en"> CBSE has actually begun the release of Class XII Verification of problems observed and Re-evaluation results. The results are being launched in a phased way, with over 87 % of the overall applications got being stated today. The results of the staying applications will be … pic.twitter.com/sgLPnpr87J

— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

To examine the CBSE Class 12 Re-Verification and Re-evaluation 2026 status, trainees require to check out the main site, enter their roll number, confess card ID, school number, and mom’s name. When sent, the status of the application will be shown on the screen, which can then be downloaded and conserved for future referral.

CBSE has actually repeated that the whole assessment and re-checking procedure is being carried out under a robust, transparent, and thoroughly monitored system to make sure fairness and precision in outcomes. The Board has actually likewise prompted trainees and moms and dads to prevent depending on rumours or unproven social networks claims and to depend just on main CBSE interactions for genuine updates.

With the phased rollout now underway, trainees throughout the nation are carefully tracking the updates as they wait for the conclusion of the staying re-evaluation outcomes.