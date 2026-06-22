Great news for Students! CBSE starts phased release of Class 12 re-verification outcomes; check information

According to the Board’s most current statement on the social networks platform X, more than 87%of the overall applications have actually currently been processed and stated on DigiLocker since June 21, 2026.
The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE )on Sunday has actually started launching the results of the Class 12 Verification of Marks and Re-evaluation procedure in a phased way, marking an essential upgrade for countless trainees waiting for modified outcomes.
According to the Board’s newest statement on the social networks platform X, more than 87% of the overall applications have actually currently been processed and stated on DigiLocker since June 21, 2026.
The Board specified that the staying outcomes will be launched in Phase II, which will be finished in batches over the coming days. CBSE ensured that the whole procedure is being performed in an organized and time-bound way and will be concluded soon. Trainees have actually been recommended to frequently examine their application status on the main DigiLocker website at results.digilocker.gov.in.
< blockquote contenteditable ="false" height ="400" id ="PL_blockquote_block-mqo07u80-sx1cveaa-n0aryzt6" width ="600"> < p dir ="ltr"lang ="en"> CBSE has actually begun the release of Class XII Verification of problems observed and Re-evaluation results. The results are being launched in a phased way, with over 87 % of the overall applications got being stated today. The results of the staying applications will be … pic.twitter.com/sgLPnpr87J
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026