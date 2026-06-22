Odisha Congress MLA’s chauffeur ‘misbehaves’ with small woman in train, train cops takes stern action

An official case was signed up versus him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, together with different areas of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



MLA’s motorist jailed for supposed misbehavior with small aboard moving train Photograph:( OTV )

In a stunning occurrence, the motorist of Laxmipur MLA Pabitra Saunta, has actually been jailed on Sunday for apparently misbehaving with a small lady aboard a moving train.

The implicated has actually been recognized as Bikash Bagh.

According to the problem, the occurrence happened on the Hirakhand Express on Saturday night. The household of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) authorities was taking a trip on the train when Bagh apparently misbehaved with the authorities’s small child. When the woman’s mom highly objected his actions, the implicated supposedly taken part in a heated argument with her.

Based on claims, the MLA’s Personal Security Officer (PSO) existed in the very same train throughout the occurrence, while the MLA himself was taking a trip in a various coach.

Following a composed grievance submitted by the small’s daddy at the Rayagada Government Railway Police (GRP) station, the cops apprehended the implicated for questioning. Consequently, an official case was signed up versus him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with different areas of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The GRP validated that the implicated was forwarded to the court after going through an obligatory medical exam.

“The accused allegedly misbehaved with the minor girl while they were travelling on the Hirakhand Express. The girl later informed her mother about the incident, following which the latter had a heated exchange with the accused. Based on a complaint, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act and various sections of the BNS,” stated Rayagada GRP IIC Binay Kumar Minz.

The implicated rejected the accusations versus him.