Prithviraj’s child Alankritha turns vocalist for i, Nobody; Jakes Bejoy shares pleasure for ‘uncommon young skill’

Prithviraj and Supriya Menon enjoy Alankritha’s recording session (L), i, Nobody poster Upgraded on : 10 Jul 2026, 10:31 am His newest movie i, Nobody marked a noteworthy turning point in the profession of not simply Prithviraj Sukumaran however likewise his child Alankritha. The movie has a tune with Alankritha Prithviraj’s vocals, the star and its author Jakes Bejoy exposed on Thursday. It marks her launching as a playback vocalist. Sharing a still from the recording studio, Jakes composed, “I’m absolutely delighted to have featured dear Alankritha Prithviraj on Circus from Nobody. I’ve known Alankritha since she was a child, and she’s one of those rare young talents with a genuine passion for music. The moment I shared the song with her, she picked it up with such ease and musicality.” Jakes Bejoy likewise revealed his joy for Alankritha’s moms and dads, who took the action towards cultivating her enthusiasm. Jakes included, “I’m also so happy to see how Prithvi and Supriya have always encouraged her passion and supported her musical journey with so much sincerity. Aly, it was a joy having you on this song. Wishing you the very best for everything that lies ahead. May this be just the beginning of a truly beautiful and magnificent musical journey.”

On the other hand, Prithviraj revealed the news by composing, “”Circus” from I, Nobody, composed by Jakes Bejoy, and written by Zeeba Tomy, is a very special song for us as this is sung by our own little Ally, all of 11 years old!”

The star likewise revealed just how much this minute implies to him and his manufacturer other half, Supriya Menon. “Mamma and Daada are so so proud of the passion and drive you have cultivated in music and we hope and pray you keep the fire burning forever. Thanks to ‘Jakes uncle’ for trusting her with this incredible track and guiding her through the whole process. To Nisaam who insisted that she sing this vitally important song in the film…and.. Special thanks to Simi aunty…”

Prithviraj has actually likewise backed the movie through his name banner with spouse Supriya.