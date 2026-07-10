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Business Rajpal Yadav sentenced to 3 months prison in cheque bounce case By Correspondent - 67

Upgraded on : 10 Jul 2026, 10:26 am The Delhi High Court on Friday promoted the conviction of star Rajpal Yadav in cheque-bounce cases and sentenced him to 3 months’jail time. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma likewise directed Rajpal to pay more than Rs 1 crore to the plaintiff in each of the 7 problems. The judge, nevertheless, clarified that around Rs 2 crore currently paid by the star will be changed. It likewise gave 2 months’ time to Rajpal to approach the appellate court versus the choice. A comprehensive copy of the judgement is waited for.

The court’s procedures began modification petitions submitted by Rajpal and his partner challenging the 2019 choice of a sessions court, which promoted their conviction by a magisterial court in the cheque-bounce cases in April 2018.

The magisterial court had actually sentenced the star to 6 months’ jail time.

In June 2024, the high court momentarily suspended his conviction, based on him embracing “sincere and genuine measures” to check out the possibility of reaching a friendly settlement with the opposite celebration.

At that time, Rajpal’s counsel had actually stated that it was a real deal to fund the production of a motion picture, which bombed at package workplace, leading to substantial monetary losses to Rajpal.

On February 2, the court asked him to give up on February 4, observing that he consistently breached his endeavors to the court to pay back the quantity.

On February 16, the court suspended his sentence for the time being and allowed him to be launched from prison after he transferred Rs 1.5 crore in the checking account of a plaintiff.