Fibe’s New Campaign Shows Why Aspirations Shouldn’t Come with Compromises

Fibe’s AI-generated three-part brand film explores how financial constraints can make aspirations feel smaller

Built around three common personal loan use cases—weddings, travel and home improvement

Fibe, a digital lending platform in India, today unveiled its new brand film campaign created using AI. The campaign is rooted in a simple yet deeply relatable truth, that as aspirations keep expanding, financial constraints often step in as the unwelcome “pause button,” pushing people to delay, scale down, or rethink their plans. The campaign explores how timely access to credit can help consumers pursue important life goals.

The campaign, titled Jiyo Full Size, reflects the realities of today’s Indian consumers, who are increasingly focused on improving everyday living, whether it is managing essential expenses, upgrading lifestyles, planning meaningful experiences, or investing in personal goals. At the heart of this three-part AI-led brand film series is the familiar Indian expression, “Paisa kahan se aayega?”, which serves as the creative springboard for the campaign.

This witty and engaging campaign transforms the familiar expression into the memorable sonic mnemonic, “Paisa yahan se aayega”, creating a distinctive thread across the three films while reinforcing the campaign’s central idea.

Across the three films, Fibe uses humour and visual metaphors to show how financial constraints can make life’s biggest aspirations feel unexpectedly small. A groom’s wedding horse suddenly shrinks, an international flight becomes miniature, and a woman’s dream home setup is reduced in size. As each moment returns to its full scale, the idea behind the campaign comes to life.

Speaking about the campaign, Sudesh Shetty, Chief Marketing Officer, Fibe, said, “Our latest campaign is called Jiyo Full Size and is a natural extension of what Fibe has always stood for – enabling the aspirations of India’s middle-income consumers. Whether it’s a dream wedding, a long-awaited holiday or creating a home you truly love, these are some of the moments for which consumers most often turn to personal loans, but they’re also the moments where financial constraints can sometimes lead to compromise. We wanted to capture that reality in a way that felt relatable, optimistic and memorable. AI gave us a fresh creative canvas to bring this idea to life, while staying true to our belief that aspirations deserve to be lived full size.”

The campaign was developed in partnership with Punt Creative, with AI serving as a key creative tool to create a distinctive visual language for the films. Rather than using AI simply as a production technique, it was used to translate a familiar consumer insight into imaginative visual storytelling.

Commenting on the campaign, Harsh Shah, Managing Director, Punt Creative, said,

“For young India, dreams are never small. The challenge often comes now when money becomes the reason to compromise. With this campaign, we wanted to capture that feeling in a fresh, entertaining, and highly visual way. AI helped us dramatise the emotion of dreams becoming smaller in a format that is instantly relatable and memorable. Through the campaign we are reinforcing Fibe’s promise of helping consumers access timely credit so they do not have to scale down life’s big plans.”

The campaign is currently live across Fibe’s digital and social media platforms and is aimed at engaging digitally savvy consumers across India. Fibe offers financing of up to ₹10 lakh through its app, built for salaried professionals across India who need access to credit for the moments that matter most to them.



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