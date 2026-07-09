Apple’s largest US manufacturing investment is official in partnership with Broadcom

Today Apple has announced its largest investment that’s part of its American Manufacturing Program (AMP), which was initially unveiled in August of last year. Through AMP, Apple committed to investing a whopping $600 billion to bring manufacturing back to US soil.

The just unveiled $30 billion agreement with Broadcom is part of that plan. Apple’s new multi-year commitment with Broadcom is about designing and manufacturing custom silicon components and cutting-edge wireless connectivity technologies for a wide range of Apple products.

This agreement will lead to the production of more than 15 billion US-made chips and will support hundreds of American jobs, according to Apple’s official press release on the matter.

Broadcom will expand and modernize its manufacturing facilities in Fort Collins, Colorado, with a $1.5 billion capital expenditure investment. The company will produce advanced radio frequency components and advanced wireless connectivity technologies at that facility.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said:

Apple and Broadcom have a long history together, and this new phase of our partnership further accelerates our commitment to American manufacturing and innovation. The cutting-edge components built in Fort Collins are essential to delivering the incredible performance and connectivity our customers expect, and we’re proud to deepen our investments in U.S.-based suppliers that share our commitment to excellence and innovation. We’re grateful to the president and his administration for supporting important projects like this one.

Broadcom President and CEO Hock Tan said:

Broadcom is proud to continue to work with Apple after decades of success together, and we share a strong commitment to American innovation. With Apple’s newest commitment, we’re pleased to expand our manufacturing footprint in Fort Collins, where we create groundbreaking technology that connects people around the world.

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