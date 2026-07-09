WHISKAS ® and Actor Mrunal Thakur Introduce India’s First Locally Inspired Innovation

WHISKAS ®, India’s a lot of relied on feline food brand name, has actually revealed its brand new Indian Fish Range, influenced by Rohu and Catla, India’s most liked and extensively taken in fish ranges.

Integrating the taste of in your area appropriate fish ranges with WHISKAS ® relied on dietary knowledge including signature Crunchy Creamy Yummy Pockets ™, the brand-new variety provides 100% total and well balanced nutrition in a format developed particularly for felines; a category-first development making nutrition more pertinent for Indian animal moms and dads.

Conceptualised by 22feet, part of Omnicom Advertising India,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

” rel=”noopener” target=”_ blank”>the campaign features Bollywood actor and cat lover Mrunal Thakur, whose personal experience with cats brings credibility and authenticity to the campaign, making her a natural voice for introducing WHISKAS first-of-its-kind Indian Fish Range.

Rooted in the insight that fish holds a special place in Indian households and is among the most often fed food items to cats, the new WHISKAS® campaign celebrates a shared cultural truth: while Rohu and Catla are known by different names across India, the love for them is universal. Yet that instinct rarely adds up to complete nutrition on its own.

Home-cooked fish, however well- intentioned, cannot consistently deliver the balanced protein, vitamins and minerals cats need every day. This is precisely the gap WHISKAS® set out to close: taking a food pet parents already trust and turning it into 100% complete and balanced nutrition, giving India’s fast-growing base of first-time cat parents a credible, science-backed reason to move from home-cooked feeding to manufactured pet food.

Featuring Mrunal Thakur, the film brings this idea to life through a playful multilingual narrative, showing how WHISKAS® transforms an everyday instinct into a nutritionally complete choice for cats.

The campaign was introduced through a large-scale teaser activation at iconic sea-facing locations in Mumbai and Kolkata, paying homage to the cities’ deep-rooted association with fish. Featuring tagline, ‘Catch of the Year’, the installation sparked curiosity among passersby before culminating in the dramatic reveal of life-sized WHISKAS® Indian Fish Range packs. The activation set the stage for the campaign, celebrating locally inspired innovation in a memorable and engaging way. Mrunal Thakur shares her thoughts on the campaign, “Felines have actually constantly held a really unique location in my heart, and as somebody who has actually constantly liked felines, I’ve seen first-hand just how much they delight in fish. That’s what I like about the brand-new WHISKAS ® Indian Fish Range, it unites the Rohu and Catla enjoyed in Indian homes with Whiskas’ relied on dietary knowledge to develop something made specifically for felines. I’m thrilled to be part of a project that commemorates what felines naturally enjoy while advising animal moms and dads to pick total and well balanced nutrition made particularly for them.”

Relied on by countless family pet moms and dads worldwide, WHISKAS ® has actually been assisting felines flourish for years through dishes established by vets and nutritional experts. Structure on this tradition, the brand-new Indian Fish Range shows WHISKAS’ dedication to making nutrition more appropriate for Indian family pet moms and dads.

Discussing the launch, Ayesha Huda, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition, stated, “Indian animal parenting is developing quickly, however numerous feeding routines are still formed by what households have actually generally thought felines delight in. Fish has actually constantly been a familiar and relied on option in numerous Indian homes, which insight ended up being the beginning point for this development. By integrating the familiarity of Rohu and Catla with WHISKAS ® ‘international dietary know-how, we’ve produced an item that bridges instinctive feeding choices with the total and well balanced nutrition felines genuinely require. This is another action in our dedication to establishing in your area pertinent developments that assist grow the classification while making it much easier for family pet moms and dads to make notified feeding options.” Shyam Nair, executive innovative director at 22feet, included, “We were thrilled to begin with something so familiar. Every area has a various name for Rohu and Catla, however the love behind feeding it to felines is universal. The project commemorates that impulse while carefully presenting a more total option.”

More than simply an item launch, the development shows WHISKAS ® feline food’s wider concentrate on insight-led classification growth in India, structure items and experiences rooted in genuine feeding behaviours, cultural importance, and progressing pet parenting requirements.

By taking advantage of familiar active ingredients and regional intake patterns, the brand name intends to produce more recent paths for feline moms and dads to shift towards well balanced packaged nutrition. The WHISKAS ® Indian Fish Range will be readily available throughout leading retailers and e-commerce platforms throughout India.