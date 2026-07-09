England vs India live win likelihood, forecast, chances & opportunities of success in 4th T20I in Bristol

India’s batting order was selected apart in Nottingham, as a dominant 125-run defeat to England ended up being the heaviest loss the side has actually ever suffered in T20 internationals, extending their winless streak on this UK trip and leaving skipper Shreyas Iyer still chasing his very first win considering that taking charge.

With the 4th T20I in Bristol getting here nearly instantly, India have valuable little breathing space to process what failed before needing to repair it.

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Head coach Gautam Gambhir acknowledged after the Trent Bridge beat that his group had actually had a hard time to check out match conditions properly, a repeating concern that has actually weakened their efficiencies throughout this trip.

Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, who together represented 7 wickets, stayed with a simple however reliable strategy of bowling except a great length, utilizing additional speed and bounce to agitate India’s batters and force mistakes regularly.

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India will require a smarter, more adaptive reaction versus the exact same rate pairing if they intend to keep their series-levelling hopes alive.

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Live Scorecard

England vs India 4th T20I: Toss outcome & & Live updates

After 20 overs, India are 158/7

Exceptional death bowling from England limit India to simply 158. Iyer stays unbeaten at 80 * from 49 balls, however is the overall sufficient to stop the Three Lions? We will discover next.

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After 16 overs, India are 121/4

Iyer has actually reached his fifty, his 2nd as a captain. If the skipper remains till completion, India can imagine reaching around 170.

After 10 overs, India are 71/3

Iyer and Dube are sewing together a collaboration. The England bowlers have actually succeeded to include both batsmen, and there will be a time when India ought to seek to move equipments.

After 6 overs, India are 44/2

India are on the back foot as they have actually lost both Sooryavanshi and Kishan. Skipper Iyer has his job eliminated in the middle.

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Toss:India have actually won the toss and have actually chosen to bat

India vs England 4th T20I 2026: Playing XI

Indiaplaying XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Englandplaying XI:Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

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England vs India 4th T20I: Win portion

Group Win possibility IND 45% ENG 55%

England are the favourites to win this match according to Dafa.

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