Why Is the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement Still On Hold? -Pacific

< area id ="tda-gated-body"data-pid ="p311797">

About 2 weeks back, the much-anticipated bilateral trade contract(BTA)in between India and the United States appeared near conclusion. United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer led a group to New Delhi, and both federal governments lined up on claims that 99 percent of the offer was settled

Instantly after Greer’s go to, nevertheless, the Indian federal government suddenly drew back from the offer.

Clarifying India’s positionCommerce Minister Piyush Goyal declared right away later on that the BTA would stay on hold unless the United States provided India “some competitive benefit over what is being offered to nations like Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and other nearby nations.”

This about-face was unexpected provided India’s enduring interest to clinch the offer with its second-largest trading partner.

Settlements started in early 2025 following political recommendation from the leaders of both countries, who released “Mission 500” to double overall bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. The BTA was to be the main driver. Both federal governments concurred that the very first tranche of this multi-sector trade offer would be prepared by fall 2025

This timeline showed excessively enthusiastic for 2 main factors.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” trade policy clearly specified he would “work out contracts on a bilateral or sector-specific basis to acquire export market gain access to for American employees, farmers, ranchers, company, and other companies.” This indicated that the United States would prioritize its own stakeholders without ensuring mutual benefits to partner nations.

There were tariff conflicts in between India and the United States. Trump consistently targeted India for keeping high tariffs and delighting in a trade surplus with the U.S. It appeared, for that reason, that the BTA was being imagined as a system for Washington to draw out market gain access to concessions from India, especially within its secured farming sector

The initial due date was missed out on, the 2 countries revealed a structure for an “Interim Agreement concerning mutual and equally useful trade” in early February. The Indian federal government enthusiastically hailed this as a “landmark trade success” that opened the “$30-trillion United States market for exports throughout crucial sectors.”

This optimism did not match the real terms of the structure.

India had actually accepted get rid of or lower tariffs on all U.S. commercial items in addition to a large range of farming items, however the U.S. protected the right to use a mutual tariff rate of 18 percent on coming from Indian products. By accepting these uneven terms, India was, in impact, opening its delicate sectors despite the fact that the U.S. might increase tariffs on Indian exports seven-fold, compared to July 2025 levels.

Trump revealed at the exact same time that India had actually dedicated to stopping direct or indirect imports of Russian oil. In exchange, he stated, the U.S. had actually accepted eliminate the 25 percent advertisement valorem responsibility it had actually troubled India in August 2025 over these really oil imports

For India, stopping Russian oil imports represented a significant geopolitical shift, thinking about Russia’s decades-long function as a reliable tactical partner

The structure was rapidly turned upside down when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Trump did not have the authority to enforce “mutual tariffs” under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). This knocked the bottom out of the Trump administration’s trade unilateralism, as it was under the IEEPA that high tariffs were imposed on 57 nations in April 2025.

The U.S. Supreme Court judgment required, for that reason, both the Indian and U.S. federal governments back to the drawing board.

India’s preliminary approval of the uneven February offer stays challenging to parse. Its subsequent rejection to complete the BTA, nevertheless, originates from unexpected and brand-new U.S. justifications. Within weeks of the Supreme Court judgment, the Trump administration started 2 different examinations under Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974, which approves the USTR unilateral tariff authority to examine and take unilateral tariff actions versus other nations it trades with.

In the very first examination, the USTR is analyzing 60 trade partners for their failure to enforce and efficiently implement a restriction on the importation of products produced with required laborIndia is amongst the 54 nations dealing with the potential customers of extra import responsibilities of 10 percent.

The 2nd USTR examination is for figuring out structural excess capability of the nations it trades with. Sixteen of them are being targeted for producing overcapacity throughout 22 sectors. In India, 7 sectors are targeted– consisting of broad classifications such as building items– implying that any subsequent tasks might broadly depress exports to its biggest trading partner, the United States.

Unlike the very first examination, the USTR has not yet defined the task rates it means to enforce. For years, federal governments have actually been creating bilateral trade arrangements to supply a transparent and foreseeable trading environment to their services. The Trump administration is plainly an exception in this regard; its trade transactions have actually been anything however foreseeable.

Provided this scenario, the Indian federal government deals with some difficult options while continuing to work out the BTA. Definitely, it would not like to be left in a scenario where the U.S., after drawing out all the concessions it is looking for, utilizes unilateral procedures like Section 301 to reject advantages to Indian companies.

Initially released under Innovative Commons by 360info™.