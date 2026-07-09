Mumbai Witnesses a Night of Honour: Mustafa Yusufali Gom Receives Vagdhara Samman 2026 from Telangana Governor

India, July 8 —

When service meets vision, the nation takes notice and Mumbai felt that pulse last evening at the Mukti Auditorium, Andheri West, as social worker and author Mustafa Yusufali Gom was conferred the prestigious Vagdhara Samman 2026 by His Excellency Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor of Telangana.

A Welcome Fit for Changemakers

The evening opened with ceremony and warmth. Governor Shukla was received at the gates by a reception committee of Acharya Pawan Tripathi, media stalwart Upendra Rai, and Mustafa Yusufali Gom himself – a powerful frame of governance, media, and grassroots service standing together.

Words That Shape a Nation

On stage, the moment turned literary. Mr. Gom presented the Governor with his acclaimed book “ Narendra Modi Samvad: Naye Bharat Ka Sankalp “. The exchange wasn’t just symbolic it was a passing of ideas. The Governor lauded the work for capturing the spirit of a transforming India, drawing applause from the packed hall of intellectuals and citizens.

The Honour That Mattered

The high point came as Governor Shukla presented the Vagdhara Samman 2026 to Mr. Mustafa Yusufali Gom. The award celebrates relentless community service, social upliftment, and an unwavering commitment to national progress. For years, Gom’s welfare initiatives have touched lives across Mumbai, and this honour cements his role as a bridge between compassion and action.

In his thank-you note, Mr. Gom credited Dr. Vageesh Saraswat, President of Vagdhara, and the management team for orchestrating an event that was equal parts grand and meaningful.

Power, Purpose, and People All Under One Roof

The auditorium hosted a galaxy of voices shaping India’s narrative:

Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla – Hon’ble Governor, Telangana

Acharya Pawan Tripathi – Treasurer, Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust & Gen Sec, BJP Mumbai

Shri Upendra Rai – CMD & Editor-in-Chief, Bharat Express News Network

Dr. Vageesh Saraswat – President, Vagdhara

Adv. Bhargav Tiwari – General Secretary, Vagdhara

Why This Matters

The Vagdhara Samman isn’t just an award. It’s a spotlight on those who choose service over self. With this recognition, Mustafa Yusufali Gom emerges not only as a leading voice in Mumbai’s social and literary circles, but as a call to action for India’s youth – to write, to serve, to build.

In a city that never sleeps, last night Mumbai paused – to honour a man who works while others dream.