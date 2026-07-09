Annature Launches Integrated AML/CTF Module for Australian Accountants

BRISBANE, AUS, July 7, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Annature, the Australian eSignature and identity verification platform, has today released its complete AML/CTF compliance module for accounting practices, coinciding with the commencement of Tranche 2 obligations under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006.

The module is the first Australian AML/CTF platform to integrate directly with the practice management systems accounting firms operate every day – including Xero Practice Manager, FYI, Xplan, Worksorted, and MYOB PM – giving firms a single view of the AML/CTF status of every client from within the tools they already use.

For the estimated 60,000 Australian accounting firms newly captured under Tranche 2, the module provides everything the regime requires: generating AML/CTF Programs, ML/TF Risk Assessments, and supporting procedure documents; running customer identity verification and AML screening; risk-rating and monitoring clients; and maintaining the audit trail that AUSTRAC expects reporting entities to keep.

Existing AML/CTF platforms on the market have largely been built for enterprise financial institutions with dedicated compliance teams – introducing complex risk assessment processes, structured training modules with quizzes and scenario-based learning, and rigid workflows that dictate how compliance work must be done. Annature has taken a different approach, building a module that supports firms in meeting their obligations without prescribing a specific workflow. Firms are given the flexibility to conduct risk assessments through recorded engagement meetings, structured questionnaires, or existing internal processes, and are not required to route staff through mandatory training scenarios that assume a level of complexity most Australian accounting practices do not operate at.

“The obligations under Tranche 2 don’t require enterprise-grade compliance software to meet,” said Corey Cacic, Founder and CEO of Annature. “Most Australian accounting firms are small to medium practices with sensible, established client relationships. They need a platform that fits how they already work, connects to the systems they already use, and doesn’t charge them a monthly subscription for the parts that should just be included.”

Annature has also broken with an emerging industry pricing pattern in which AML compliance vendors typically charge per client per month for ongoing monitoring. For firms with hundreds or thousands of clients, this recurring cost can run into tens of thousands of dollars annually. Under Annature’s pricing model, ongoing monitoring is included with every AML & CTF screening check the firm runs, at no additional charge, for the next ten years. Firms are notified in real time when a client’s status changes – for example, if a client becomes a Politically Exposed Person, is added to a sanctions list, or is identified in adverse media coverage.

“Ongoing monitoring is part of doing the job properly,” said Cacic. “Charging per client per month for a service that should just be standard is a pricing model we’re not willing to adopt. Firms shouldn’t have to pay a subscription to know if one of their clients has been sanctioned.”

Annature’s practice management integrations are designed to eliminate the need for firms to maintain separate client lists across compliance and practice management tools. The integration pulls a firm’s complete client list into Annature’s AML/CTF dashboard, displays the current AML/CTF status of every client, and syncs results back into the practice management platform as compliance actions are completed. Xero Practice Manager is the first integration to launch, with FYI, Xplan, Worksorted, and MYOB PM following before the end of July 2026.

Annature has confirmed plans to extend the module into Know Your Business (KYB) verification later in 2026, in partnership with identity verification specialist FrankieOne. The KYB capability will support the identification and verification of beneficial owners for company and trust customers, building on the initial module’s focus on individual customers.

About Annature

Annature is Australia’s leading eSignature and Identity verification provider, trusted by over 6,700 businesses. With a Pay as you go model and deep integration across the business app ecosystem, Annature delivers secure, affordable, and locally supported solutions for professionals across the country. Annature’s growing product suite also includes integrated payments and compliance features designed to support both domestic and international regulatory requirements.

https://www.annature.com.au

CONTACT:

Name: Corey Cacic

Email: corey@annature.com.au

SOURCE: Annature



Topic: Press release summary