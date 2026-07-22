Hong Kong – SITI to go to APEC Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting and other Digital Weeks top-level occasions in Chengdu

SITI to go to APEC Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting and other Digital Weeks top-level occasions in Chengdu ******************************************************************************************

The Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, will leave for Chengdu today (July 22) to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting (DMM) and other top-level occasions throughout the APEC Digital Weeks.

The style of this year’s DMM is “Digital and AI Technologies for Empowerment of the Asia-Pacific Community”Teacher Sun will speak at thematic sessions, presenting Hong Kong’s efforts and accomplishments in promoting development and innovation (I&T) advancement, digital change and wise upgrades, along with sharing the city’s development in promoting digital addition and improving digital literacy and proficiency of the neighborhood.

Teacher Sun will likewise participate in other Digital Weeks top-level occasions, consisting of the High-Level Forum on AI, the High-Level Roundtable on Data for Growth, the High-level Dialogue: Leveraging Digital and AI Technologies to Empower the APEC Community, and the Workshop on New Concepts and Approaches of AI Literacy Enhancement Actions for the general public. He will provide speeches and take part in conversations at these occasions.

Throughout his go to, Professor Sun will likewise satisfy and exchange views with senior authorities accountable for infotech from other APEC member economies and city government authorities, in addition to see a regional university, a digital economy service platform and I&T business.

Teacher Sun will go back to Hong Kong in the afternoon of July 26. Throughout his lack, the Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Ms Lillian Cheong, will be the Acting Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry.