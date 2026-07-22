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Hong Kong – LD holds online exhibit on Employment Ordinance and Minimum Wage Ordinance

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Leslie Atkins
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LD holds online exhibit on Employment Ordinance and Minimum Wage Ordinance

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The Labour Department (LD) is holding an online exhibit from 9am today (July 22) to 6pm on July 24 on the LD’s site, sharing details about the Employment Ordinance and the Minimum Wage Ordinance to boost the general public’s understanding of work rights and advantages.

Combining the material of physical exhibits held by the LD, the online exhibit includes the primary arrangements of the Employment Ordinance and the Minimum Wage Ordinance, work rights and advantages for foreign domestic assistants, along with great personnel management steps. The appropriate link is www.labour.gov.hk/common/Online_exhibition_EO_MWO/index_en.html.

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