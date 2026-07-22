Hong Kong – Hong Kong movie theater in spotlight at 25th New York Asian Film Festival (with pictures)

Hong Kong movie theater in spotlight at 25th New York Asian Film Festival (with images) ********************************************************************************

Hong Kong movie theater is the indisputable star at this year’s 25th New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF), where a record 17 movies will be evaluated under the “Hong Kong Panorama” banner, provided with the assistance from the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in New York (New York ETO) from July 10 to 26 (New York time).

The centrepiece occasion was the discussion of the NYAFF’s Best from the East Award to star Daniel Wu on July 20 (New York time), ahead of the unique screening of “Cold War 1994″honouring a profession that started in Hong Kong movie theater before extending into Hollywood, tv and the director’s chair, and bringing with him the discipline, physicality and storytelling impulse for which Hong Kong movie is understood.

The New York ETO hosted an unique reception for Wu and other going to Hong Kong movie skills before the award discussion. Speaking at the reception, Director of the New York ETO, Ms Maisie Ho, praised Wu for his contributions to Asian movie theater and bringing Hong Kong storytelling perceptiveness through his work throughout movie and tv internationally.

Ms Ho likewise highlighted the deep ties in between Hong Kong movie theater and the NYAFF, keeping in mind that Hong Kong movies have actually belonged of the celebration’s identity given that its earliest editions. The New York ETO has actually supported the celebration’s “Hong Kong Panorama” considering that 2009, presenting New York audiences to the stars, directors and film writers forming Hong Kong movie theater.

This year’s Hong Kong Panorama constructs on that tradition, showcasing 5 North American bests, together with many unique screenings and occasions, with a variety of Hong Kong movie skills going to the celebration. Ms Ho stated the expanded lineup shows both the imaginative vigor of Hong Kong’s movie market and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government’s ongoing dedication to supporting that market on the world phase.

Numerous of this year’s movies got assistance and financing from the HKSAR Government, consisting of “Afterpiece” (funded through the Directors’ Succession Scheme that sets skilled filmmakers with emerging directors), “Bird of Paradise” (a winning movie task in the college organization group of the 7th First Feature Film Initiative (FFFI)), “Dog Day Evening” (funded by the Film Production Financing Scheme (Relaxation Plan)), and “Gamer Girls” (winning movie task in the Higher Education Institution Group of the 6th FFFI).

Hong Kong starlet Angela Yuen will get the NYAFF’s Screen International Rising Star Asia Award on July 21 (New York time), highlighting Hong Kong’s strong pipeline of skill with worldwide reach. Ms Ho praised Yuen for her impressive efficiencies on screen and on seeing her effort and skill commemorated in New York.

This year’s NYAFF’s 2026 Filmmaker in Focus took audiences inside among the most prominent professions in Hong Kong movie theater– the respected and flexible director, Andrew Lau, who assessed the craft, development and enduring effect of his extraordinary library of works, consisting of NYAFF 2026 included movies “The Storm Riders” “Initial D” and his well-known brand-new function, “The Dumpling Queen”

In addition to Lau, Wu and Yuen, other Hong Kong filmmakers attending this year’s NYAFF consist of star Yukki Tai; starlet Ng Wing-sze; film writer Annabelle Li; and directors Veronica Bassetto; Frankie Chung; Pang Ho-cheung, Keane T. K. Wong; Joey Wu; and Phillip Yung.