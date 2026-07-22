Hong Kong – LegCo National Affairs Study Visit trips Museum of the Communist Party of China (with images)

LegCo National Affairs Study Visit trips Museum of the Communist Party of China (with images) ******************************************************************************************

The following is provided on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

Members of the Legislative Council (LegCo) the other day (July 21) continued the National Affairs Study Visit (Study Visit) in Beijing. Members continued the Study Visit at the National Academy of Governance, and took part in a workshop on “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” in the early morning.

Members acquired an extensive understanding of the primary material and worldview of “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”along with the historic context of the nation’s fast advancement in addition to numerous advancements and achievements accomplished under this Thought over the last few years.

As explained by President XI Jinping in his crucial speech provided at the occasion on the event of the 105th anniversary of the starting of the Communist Party of China (CPC), promoting the long-lasting success and stability of Hong Kong is an intrinsic requirement of the terrific restoration of the Chinese country. Under the nation’s strong management and assistance, Hong Kong has actually effectively attained the historical shifts from mayhem to buy along with advancing from stability and success. Members deeply valued that the CPC has actually constantly stayed dedicated to its starting objective, pursuing individuals’s wellness and the renewal of the Chinese country, while “putting the people first” is the core and most essential worth. LegCo will help Hong Kong to even more incorporate into and serve the total nationwide advancement by leveraging Hong Kong’s strengths to add to the nationwide requirements. At the workshop, Members actively raised concerns and exchanged views with the specialists to more deepen their understanding of the value of the Thought to the nation’s advancement in the brand-new period.

In the afternoon, Members explored the Museum of the Communist Party of China (the Museum) for on-site knowing. They acquired a deep understanding of the century-long battle of the CPC and the procedure of accomplishing the terrific renewal of the Chinese country. They likewise learnt more about the work and accomplishments of the Museum as the nationwide patriotism education presentation centre. The Museum was integrated in less than 3 years and finished in 2021 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the CPC. Members experienced the Museum’s immersive breathtaking three-dimensional display screens of historic scenes, in addition to the interactive exhibitions checking out the nation’s landscapes and natural surroundings with making use of brand-new innovations.

Members were impressed by the curation of the Museum and deeply resonated with the nation’s exceptional accomplishments under the CPC’s management. They thought about that the exhibit’s style effortlessly integrates solemn history with contemporary innovation, which assists improve the appeal and makes it possible for the general public to completely value the difficulty and achievement of the nation’s journey towards success and strength. They thought that the Museum assists enhance the sense of nationwide pride and is especially motivating for the promo of patriotic education in Hong Kong.

Members will continue with the Study Visit program today (July 22), that includes participating in thematic workshops.

Click on this link to view the video emphasize of the other day’s Study Visit.