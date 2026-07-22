Grand Opening of Lukfook Jewellery’s New Suria KLCC Shop

HONG KONG, July 21, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (“Lukfook” or the “Group”) (Stock Code: 0590) is pleased to announce that its Lukfook Jewellery shop located in Suria KLCC, a core commercial district in Malaysia, has made its triumphant debut on July 19, showcasing a newly elevated shop design. The grand opening ceremony featured guests of honour including Mr. Edison Choong, Deputy Director and Sustainability Deputy Lead Trade Publication, Strategic Planning Division, Matrade, Professor Jericho Tang Kit Wai, Deputy National President(III), National Consumer Action Council. They were accompanied by Ms. Wong Hau Yeung, Shirley, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Lukfook Group, Mr. Cheung Chi Keung, Darwin, Property Director of the Group, Ms. Wendy Kan, Lukfook Jewellery Malaysia District Manager, and Ms. Angelina Pee, Head of Suria KLCC Lukfook Jewellery shop to unveil the new shop with all distinguished guests.

Mr. Wong Wai Sheung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lukfook Group, said, “Malaysia has always been one of the strategic priorities for Lukfook Group’s overseas expansion. Since entering the Malaysian market in 2016, the Group has established 8 points of sales across core cities and tourism hotspots, such as Kuala Lumpur and Penang. This vibrant market is crucial to our layout in Southeast Asia. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to expand in Malaysia, seizing growth opportunities and further deepening our localised operations to further realise its corporate vision of ‘Brand of Hong Kong, Sparkling the World’.”

Suria KLCC is a famous shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, adjacent to Malaysia’s most iconic landmark, the Petronas Twin Towers. It integrates numerous internationally renowned brands, dining, and entertainment facilities, and is a must-visit destination for both local residents and tourists visiting Malaysia. The Group firmly believes that, leveraging Suria KLCC’s premium location and foot traffic advantage, this collaboration will generate strong synergistic effects. While creating a more pleasant and prestigious shopping experience for consumers, it will showcase Lukfook’s exceptional craftsmanship and brand charm to a wider audience.

Address: Unit 227-228, 2/F, Suria KLCC, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Ms. Wong Hau Yeung, Shirley, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Lukfook Group (3rd left), Mr. Edison Choong, Deputy Director and Sustainability Deputy Lead Trade Publication, Strategic Planning Division, Matrade (2nd left), Professor Jericho Tang Kit Wai, Deputy National President(III), National Consumer Action Council (3rd right), Mr. Cheung Chi Keung, Darwin, Property Director of Lukfook Group (1st left), Ms. Wendy Kan, Lukfook Jewellery Malaysia District Manager (2nd right), Ms. Angelina Pee, Head of Suria KLCC Lukfook Jewellery shop (1st right) officiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony

The grand opening of the new Suria KLCC shop drew a bustling crowd, creating a vibrant atmosphere

About Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (Stock Code: 0590)

The Group, founded by a group of experienced jewellery specialists, is one of the leading jewellery retailers in Hong Kong, China and Chinese Mainland. With the first Lukfook Jewellery shop established in North Point, Hong Kong in 1991, it has always been upholding the service motto of “Exquisite Craftsmanship, Quality Services and Customer Orientation”. In May 1997, the Group was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. We principally engage in the sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing and retailing of a variety of gold and platinum jewellery and gem-set jewellery products. Through multi-brand strategy to cater to the needs of different customers, the Group’s brands, including Lukfook Jewellery, 3DG Jewellery, Heirloom Fortune, Lukfook Joaillerie, Goldstyle and Love LUKFOOK JEWELLERY, currently have a total of around 2,900 points of sale in 13 countries and regions, crafting the finest jewellery and providing quality services for customers. The Group will continue to identify new business opportunities in the international market and actively pursue further development in China and overseas markets in response to its corporate vision, “Brand of Lukfook, Sparkling the World”.

For more information, please visit the official website of Lukfook Group at www.lukfook.com.



Topic: Press release summary