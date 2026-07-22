Territory-wide flag day today ******************************

Po Leung Kuk has actually been provided a Public Subscription Permit to hold a territory-wide flag sale from 7am to 12.30 pm today (July 22), a spokesperson for the Social Welfare Department (SWD) stated.

Information of the charitable fund-raising activities, consisting of any upgraded details, covered by the provided Public Subscription Permits have actually been released on the GovHK site (www.gov.hk/en/theme/fundraising/search). Licenses for flag days consisting of details on contact techniques of the flag-selling organisations and the authorized flag-selling activities have actually likewise been submitted to the SWD’s site (www.swd.gov.hk/en/ngo/controlofc/flagdays) for recommendation. For queries, please call the SWD’s hotline at 2343 2255, or the designated hotline of the 1823 Call Centre at 3142 2678.

When it comes to presumed deceptive flag day activities, individuals must not make any contribution and ought to right away report the matter to the Police, the spokesperson included.