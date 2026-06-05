Amdavad Hosts Historic First World Yogasana Championship as Yogasana Takes a Major Step onto the Global Sporting Stage

Amdavad etched its name in sporting history on Thursday as the inaugural World Yogasana Championship 2026 got underway at EKA Arena TransStadia, bringing together more than 500 athletes from 78 countries for the first-ever global championship dedicated to Yogasana sport.

Declaring the championship open, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi described the event as the beginning of a new era for Yogasana. “Today, from the land of Amdavad, in the sports legacy of the world, a new chapter has been joined. Today, the first World Yogasana Sports Championship has begun,” the Prime Minister said while welcoming athletes from across the world.

Expressing confidence in the future of the discipline, Shri Modi said, “I am sure that in the future, Yogasana will also make its place in international sports. This World Yogasana Championship happening in Amdavad is going to be a stepping stone in helping Yogasana be part of major sporting events like Olympics and Commonwealth Games.”

The championship marks a defining moment in the evolution of Yogasana, transforming an ancient Indian practice into a globally competitive sporting discipline and strengthening its pathway towards international sporting recognition.

Calling the occasion historic, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said the scale of participation demonstrated the growing global appeal of Yogasana. “When the first football World Cup took place, only 13 countries participated. Today, in the first edition of World Yogasana Championship, 78 countries from all over the world are present,” he said.

Emphasising the values that Yogasana represents, Dr. Mandaviya added, “When the world talked about Shakti, India talked about balance.” He further noted that, “Through Yogasana, we are spreading it in the form of sports around the world.”

Looking ahead, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the sport’s growth, stating that Yogasana is set to be included in the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Amdavad while efforts are underway to strengthen its pathway towards future Olympic inclusion.

Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel welcomed athletes, delegates and dignitaries from around the world and expressed pride in Amdavad hosting the inaugural edition of the championship. “It is a matter of great pride that Amdavad is hosting the 1st World Yogasana Championship 2026. I welcome athletes, dignitaries, guests and media representatives from across the world who have gathered here for this historic occasion. Together, your presence adds great significance to the inauguration of this championship. This event will be a great spectacle for the world and I extend my best wishes for the championship to be fruitful and a grand success,” Shri Patel said.

Yogrishi Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj, Honourable President, World Yogasana said, “Today marks an important occasion as participants from across the world come together for the first World Yogasana Championship. Millions of young people are embracing Yogasana as a sport and as a path to personal growth. While this championship is a competition, it is also a journey of self-discovery, self-discipline and self-improvement. Today, a new chapter has been written in the history of Yogasana.”

Dr Jaideep Arya, Secretary General, World Yogasana and Yogasana Bharat said, “We have to master our posture, but we have to master ourselves also. This is yoga. Yoga is a journey from the outside world to inside. Through Yogasana sport, we are creating a platform where athletes can showcase not only physical excellence, but also balance, discipline and mental strength. We must not only improve our posture, but also train our minds to remain balanced and adaptable in every situation.”

Udit Sheth, President, Yogasana Bharat, said “The world is ready for Yogasana sport. This championship is not merely a competition. It is about showcasing discipline, excellence, balance, focus and the limitless potential of the human spirit. Through Yogasana sport, we are creating a new avenue for young people across the world to embrace the yoga way of life through sport, aspiration and excellence. Today, with athletes from 78 countries gathered in Amdavad, we are witnessing a historic moment in the global journey of Yogasana.”

Hosts India have fielded a 122-member contingent, with athletes competing across six age categories in Individual Events, Artistic Events and Traditional Group categories over the next five days.

The championship will also feature an Electronic Scoring System at the global level for the first time, enhancing transparency, consistency and judging standards, while 32 international judges and 51 national judges will officiate during the competition.

With athletes from 78 nations converging in Amdavad, the inaugural World Yogasana Championship has not only created history for the city and the country but has also signalled the arrival of Yogasana as a truly global competitive sport.