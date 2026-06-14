Silk saree labels, phony consignees: Assam-UP marijuana network utilizing carrier freight path busted; 1 held

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) discovered an advanced interstate drug trafficking network that supposedly made use of the freight and carrier system to move narcotics throughout states. A thought trafficker was jailed and 123 kg of marijuana valued at around 30 lakh was taken, senior STF authorities stated on Sunday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="The accused identified as Prem Chandra Maurya, a resident of Azamgarh district, was arrested on Saturday. (For representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/14/400x225/The-accused-identified-as-Prem-Chandra-Maurya--a-r_1781445528912.jpg"alt ="The accused identified as Prem Chandra Maurya, a resident of Azamgarh district, was arrested on Saturday. (For representation)"title ="The accused identified as Prem Chandra Maurya, a resident of Azamgarh district, was arrested on Saturday. (For representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> The implicated determined as Prem Chandra Maurya, a local of Azamgarh district, was detained on Saturday. (For representation)

The implicated, determined as Prem Chandra Maurya, a homeowner of Azamgarh district, was detained on Saturday from the TCI Express carrier storage facility in Paramanandpur under Rohania police headquarters limitations of Varanasi, authorities stated.

According to private investigators, the network had actually established a private supply chain connecting Assam with eastern Uttar Pradesh, utilizing carrier freight consignments camouflaged as genuine industrial products. The seizure followed intelligence inputs gotten by the STF relating to the activities of interstate narcotics traffickers running through transportation and logistics channels.

Performing on a tip-off, an STF group in coordination with the NCB, performed a search at the carrier storage facility. Throughout the operation, authorities discovered hashish hid inside parcels identified as “silk sarees”. The implicated was nabbed after the contraband was recuperated.

Detectives stated the racket’s method operandi was developed to prevent direct contact in between providers and receivers while reducing the threat of interception. Throughout questioning and intelligence analysis, authorities discovered that the consignment came from Assam, where a provider determined as Babru Varman of Udalguri apparently set up the procurement and product packaging of hashish. The contraband was then supposedly turned over to an individual determined as Bablu in Guwahati, who, detectives declare, collaborated with a supervisor connected with a carrier service to dispatch the narcotics through freight transportation.

To avert examination, the implicated loaded the marijuana in parcels bring labels of silk sarees and produced consignment invoices utilizing fictitious names and addresses. Upon arrival in Uttar Pradesh, meant receivers would go to the carrier center and declare the parcels by pricing estimate the phony mobile numbers pointed out on the invoices, authorities stated.

Private investigators stated the network is believed to have actually provided narcotics to traffickers running in Varanasi, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur and Deoria districts. They even more declared that payments were moved online to providers at the rate of roughly 3,800 per kg of marijuana.

Apart from the narcotics, authorities likewise recuperated a smart phone from the implicated. An NCB case was signed up under pertinent arrangements of the NDPS Act, consisting of areas 8, 20, 25, 27A and 29, authorities stated.

More examination is underway to determine other members of the network, trace monetary deals and identify the degree of supposed collusion within the logistics chain that made it possible for the motion of narcotics throughout state borders.