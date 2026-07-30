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Schools closed till July 31; leave of all government employees in Khordha cancelled

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To tackle the imminent flood situation, the Khordha district administration has announced closure of all schools till July 31.
“All types of Primary & Upper Primary Schools / High Schools / Higher Secondary Schools including Govt / Govt Aided / OAVs / Private schools under Khordha District will be closed from 30th July 1 PM to 31st July,” read an official letter…

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