Incident prevented as Punjab Mail loco pilot areas iron frame on tracks near Lucknow Cantt

A significant rail mishap was avoided after the loco pilot of the Amritsar-Howrah Punjab Mail found a heavy iron frame put on the tracks near the Dilkusha block in Cantonment location here and used emergency situation brakes, train authorities stated. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Railway officials and RPF personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information and removed the iron frame from beneath the locomotive. (Sourced)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/14/400x225/Railway-officials-and-RPF-personnel-rushed-to-the-_1781445589171.jpg"alt ="Railway officials and RPF personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information and removed the iron frame from beneath the locomotive. (Sourced)"title ="Railway officials and RPF personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information and removed the iron frame from beneath the locomotive. (Sourced)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Train authorities and RPF workers hurried to the area after getting details and eliminated the iron frame from underneath the engine.(Sourced)

The event took place around 2 pm on Friday when the Punjab Mail(train number 13006)was travelling through the area. The matter came forward after Cantonment authorities signed up an FIR on Saturday.

According to Rajkishore Mishra, senior area engineer (track ), the loco pilot discovered a big iron frame, weighing about 50 kg, resting on the train track. The train’s speed had actually been decreased, the engine struck the item, which got lodged beneath the engine.

Train authorities and Railway Protection Force (RPF) workers hurried to the area after getting info and got rid of the iron frame from underneath the engine. The train was consequently enabled to continue, authorities stated.

Mishra later on lodged a problem at the Cantonment police headquarters, following which an FIR was signed up under areas 151 and 153 of the Railways Act, which handle acts threatening the security of train travelers and operations.

Authorities stated authorities and security groups have actually started analyzing CCTV video from the surrounding location to recognize the suspect(s).

Cantonment station home officer Gurpreet Kaur stated private investigators were penetrating all possible angles. While initial findings recommend the act might have been performed by scoundrels or compound abusers, detectives are likewise taking a look at the possibility of an intentional effort to undermine train operations. Intelligence firms have actually looked out as a preventive procedure, authorities stated.

The event comes in the middle of issues over efforts to block train tracks in various parts of the nation, triggering authorities to deal with the matter seriously in spite of no injuries or damage reported in the most recent case. Train and authorities groups are collectively examining the event.