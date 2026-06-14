Political war appears in Odisha over credit for Jharsuguda Cardiac Care Hospital

The Heart Hospital ended up being functional on June 12 and has actually begun dealing with clients. Its opening has actually set off a political debate in the district.



Heart Care Hospital in Jharsuguda Photograph: (OTV)

A political tussle has actually emerged over the inauguration and operationalisation of the Cardiac Care Hospital in Odisha’s Jharsuguda.

Based on reports, fans of previous MLA Dipali Das and existing MLA Tankadhar Tripathy took part in a war of words over who should have credit for the center.

The Heart Hospital ended up being functional on June 12 and has actually begun dealing with clients. Its opening has actually set off a political debate in the district.

Previous Jharsuguda MLA Dipali Das declared that today MLA is attempting to take credit for the efforts made by others. She declared that the medical facility was enabled due to the efforts of the previous federal government and the then Health Minister. According to her, all required work for the healthcare facility had actually currently been finished previously, and the existing federal government has actually simply begun treatment services and is now trying to declare credit.

“Everybody knows through whose efforts and during which period the Jharsuguda Heart Hospital was built. We have come to know that the current Jharsuguda MLA is trying to take credit by re-inaugurating the hospital with a grand event. How long will you continue to do politics by taking advantage of others’ work? Do some work of your own,” stated previous MLA Dipali Das.

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Reacting to the accusations, Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy stated the previous federal government had actually made pledges however stopped working to provide. He asserted that today BJP federal government has actually made the medical facility practical and guaranteed that individuals can get its services. He included that after pertaining to power, the BJP federal government took actions to operationalise the center and make health care services available to the general public.

“Some people are still unable to accept the people’s mandate due to their ego. Jharsuguda Heart Hospital was constructed with funds provided by MCL, a PSU of the Central Government. However, the hospital could not be made operational during the tenure of the previous government,” stated Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy.